Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 26

PRAGUE, May 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday.

=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================

===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================

CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 9,002 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection by Tuesday morning, with 47 new infections on Monday. So far 6,182 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 317 people have died in connection with the disease. There were 2,503 active cases. here

REOPENINGS: Armed with mass testing and tracing capabilities, a growing number of European countries are expressing confidence that they can avoid a return to economically-devastating coronavirus lockdowns.

RESTAURANTS OPEN: Smiles were visible again as Czechs ventured out without masks on Monday and returned to restaurants and schools after some of their country's last coronavirus restrictions were lifted.

BORDERS: The Czech Republic will open up all border crossings with Germany and Austria from Tuesday and end comprehensive checks, although foreign tourist travel remains restricted, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

TENNIS BACK: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is happy to finally play tennis again for fans around the world - even if they can only watch on television. The world number 12 will headline an all-Czech tournament in Prague starting Tuesday without spectators, handshakes or the usual towel service.

BONDS: Czechs ease borrowing pace in June, to auction up to CZK 16 bln in bonds

CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mixed on Monday as investors awaited central bank meetings in Hungary, Poland and Romania later this week, although most analysts do not expect any change in interest rates.

========================= PRESS DIGEST =========================

BORDERS: The Czech Republic and Slovakia agreed their citizens can visit for up to 48 hours without having to show a covid-19 test or quarantine. Pravo, page 3

KOFOLA: Soft drink maker Kofola CeskoSlovensko is not planning any more acquisitions for now, its chief Jannis Samaras said. here

AIRPORT: Prague Airport would not have to change its investment plans expanding Terminal 2 and building a new runway even if airline group Smartwings, which accounts for 30% of passenger travel, were to end, the airport's chairman, Vaclav Rehor, said. Smartwings has been in talks with the state about help. here

TAX PACKAGE: The government approved a tax package on Monday to lower taxes on items like lodging or cultural and sport activities among other things. The package is part of state measures to help businesses hurt by the coronavirus crisis and will go to parliament for fast-track approval. here

CARS: Czech car plant TPCA, a joint venture of Toyota Motor Co and Peugeot maker PSA , returned to work on Monday as planned after an extended outage due to the coronavirus pandemic. here