Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 26

    PRAGUE, May 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 9,002 confirmed
cases of coronavirus infection by Tuesday morning, with 47 new
infections on Monday. So far 6,182 people have recovered from
the Covid-19 illness and 317 people have died in connection with
the disease. There were 2,503 active cases.
    REOPENINGS: Armed with mass testing and tracing
capabilities, a growing number of European countries are
expressing confidence that they can avoid a return to
economically-devastating coronavirus lockdowns.
                
    
    RESTAURANTS OPEN: Smiles were visible again as Czechs
ventured out without masks on Monday and returned to restaurants
and schools after some of their country's last coronavirus
restrictions were lifted.
                
    
    BORDERS: The Czech Republic will open up all border
crossings with Germany and Austria from Tuesday and end
comprehensive checks, although foreign tourist travel remains
restricted, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.
                
    
    TENNIS BACK: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is
happy to finally play tennis again for fans around the world -
even if they can only watch on television.
    The world number 12 will headline an all-Czech tournament in
Prague starting Tuesday without spectators, handshakes or the
usual towel service.
                
    
    BONDS: Czechs ease borrowing pace in June, to auction up to
CZK 16 bln in bonds
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were mixed on
Monday as investors awaited central bank meetings in Hungary,
Poland and Romania later this week, although most analysts do
not expect any change in interest rates.
                
        
    BORDERS: The Czech Republic and Slovakia agreed their
citizens can visit for up to 48 hours without having to show a
covid-19 test or quarantine.
    KOFOLA: Soft drink maker Kofola CeskoSlovensko            is
not planning any more acquisitions for now, its chief Jannis
Samaras said.
    AIRPORT: Prague Airport would not have to change its
investment plans expanding Terminal 2 and building a new runway
even if airline group Smartwings, which accounts for 30% of
passenger travel, were to end, the airport's chairman, Vaclav
Rehor, said.
    Smartwings has been in talks with the state about help.
    TAX PACKAGE: The government approved a tax package on Monday
to lower taxes on items like lodging or cultural and sport
activities among other things. The package is part of state
measures to help businesses hurt by the coronavirus crisis and
will go to parliament for fast-track approval.
    CARS: Czech car plant TPCA, a joint venture of Toyota Motor
Co          and Peugeot maker PSA          , returned to work on
Monday as planned after an extended outage due to the
coronavirus pandemic.
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
