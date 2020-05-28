Credit RSS
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 28

    PRAGUE, May 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
    NUCLEAR POWER: Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Industry
Minister Karel Havlicek and CEZ           Chief Executive Daniel
Benes to hold a news conference after a meeting of the state
committee for nuclear power expansion. (0630 GMT)
    
    CEZ: The Czech government can lend majority state-owned
utility CEZ CEZP.PR money for a planned multi-billion dollar
expansion at its Dukovany nuclear power plant, Industry Minister
Karel Havlicek was quoted as saying on Thursday.
                
        
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 9,086 confirmed
cases of coronavirus infection by Thursday morning, with 36 new
infections on Wednesday. So far 6,370 people have recovered from
the Covid-19 illness and 317 people have died in connection with
the disease. There were 2,399 active cases.
    ECONOMY: Card transactions at the Czech Republic's second
largest bank Ceska Sporitelna show consumer activity recovering
to levels seen before the country's coronavirus lockdown in
March.
                
    
    CENTRAL BANK: The Czech central bank cut its holdings of
euro assets by two percentage points to 58% of its foreign
assets portfolio as it completed rebalancing from the euro, the
bank said in its annual report released on Wednesday.
                
    
    COVID VACCINES: Drug developer Novavax Inc          on
Wednesday acquired Praha Vaccines, a unit of India's Cyrus
Poonawalla Group, for about $167 million as it looks to boost
capacity to produce its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
    The acquisition includes a biologics manufacturing facility
in Czech Republic.
                
    
    EU: The European Union's executive unveiled a 750 billion
euro plan on Wednesday to prop up economies hammered by the
coronavirus pandemic, hoping to end months of squabbling over
how to fund a recovery that exposed faultlines across the
27-nation bloc.
                
    
    BABIS ON EU BUDGETS: The European Commission's budget plan
proposed on Wednesday is too big, news agency CTK quoted Czech
Prime Minister Andrej Babis as saying on Wednesday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks firmed amid a greater
global appetite for risk while the Polish zloty extended gains
as investors closed positions against the currency and no rate
cut was expected at Thursday's central bank meeting.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European wholesale spot power prices for
day-ahead delivery tumbled on Wednesday on the back of a
forecast rise in renewables power generation while electricity
demand is expected to fall.
                
        
========================= PRESS DIGEST =========================
       
    TOBACCO: The Finance Ministry wants to raise the excise tax
on tobacco products by an average 5% annually over the next
three years. That would add an additional 2 billion crowns 
($81.41 million) to the state budget each year.
($1 = 24.5670 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
