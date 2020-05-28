Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 28

PRAGUE, May 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== NUCLEAR POWER: Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek and CEZ Chief Executive Daniel Benes to hold a news conference after a meeting of the state committee for nuclear power expansion. (0630 GMT) CEZ: The Czech government can lend majority state-owned utility CEZ CEZP.PR money for a planned multi-billion dollar expansion at its Dukovany nuclear power plant, Industry Minister Karel Havlicek was quoted as saying on Thursday. CORONAVIRUS CASES: The Czech Republic had 9,086 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection by Thursday morning, with 36 new infections on Wednesday. So far 6,370 people have recovered from the Covid-19 illness and 317 people have died in connection with the disease. There were 2,399 active cases. here ECONOMY: Card transactions at the Czech Republic's second largest bank Ceska Sporitelna show consumer activity recovering to levels seen before the country's coronavirus lockdown in March. CENTRAL BANK: The Czech central bank cut its holdings of euro assets by two percentage points to 58% of its foreign assets portfolio as it completed rebalancing from the euro, the bank said in its annual report released on Wednesday. COVID VACCINES: Drug developer Novavax Inc on Wednesday acquired Praha Vaccines, a unit of India's Cyrus Poonawalla Group, for about $167 million as it looks to boost capacity to produce its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The acquisition includes a biologics manufacturing facility in Czech Republic. EU: The European Union's executive unveiled a 750 billion euro plan on Wednesday to prop up economies hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, hoping to end months of squabbling over how to fund a recovery that exposed faultlines across the 27-nation bloc. BABIS ON EU BUDGETS: The European Commission's budget plan proposed on Wednesday is too big, news agency CTK quoted Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis as saying on Wednesday. CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks firmed amid a greater global appetite for risk while the Polish zloty extended gains as investors closed positions against the currency and no rate cut was expected at Thursday's central bank meeting. EUROPE POWER: European wholesale spot power prices for day-ahead delivery tumbled on Wednesday on the back of a forecast rise in renewables power generation while electricity demand is expected to fall. ========================= PRESS DIGEST ========================= TOBACCO: The Finance Ministry wants to raise the excise tax on tobacco products by an average 5% annually over the next three years. That would add an additional 2 billion crowns ($81.41 million) to the state budget each year. Pravo, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.5670 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)