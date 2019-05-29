Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 29

PRAGUE, May 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= BONDS: Finance Ministry to hold regular bond auctihere EU: European Union leaders engaged in a first skirmish on Tuesday over who should become the next chief of the European Commission, giving themselves a short deadline to agree on the bloc's top jobs and a target of assigning half of them to women. V4: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday that four ex-communist eastern European countries had not agreed to propose outgoing European Commission deputy head Maros Sefcovic as their candidate to lead the next bloc's executive. CEE MARKETS: Emerging European assets were little changed on Tuesday, with currencies close to multi-month lows and stocks treading water as investors eyed central bank policy, which for the time being mostly means no change in interest rates. EUROPE POWER: European electricity contracts for day-ahead delivery slipped in the wholesale market on Tuesday as forecasts showed power consumption easing. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.854 25.847 -0.03 -0.61 vs Dollar 23.154 23.156 0.01 -3.3 Czech Equities 1,038.16 1,038.16 -0.2 5.23 U.S. Equities 25,347.77 25,585.69 -0.93 8.66 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ==========================PRESS DIGEST========================== WAGES: Retailer Tesco agreed to raise wages for its Czech operational employees by 5-7% from July. Distribution centre workers will get on average a 6.5% pay bump. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 RETAIL: Online retailer Mall Group raised its turnover by 13% to 16.2 billion crowns ($699.63 million) in the fiscal year to March. Orders rose 16%. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.1550 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)