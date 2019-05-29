Consumer Goods and Retail
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 29

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, May 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    BONDS: Finance Ministry to hold regular bond auctihere
    
    EU: European Union leaders engaged in a first skirmish on
Tuesday over who should become the next chief of the European
Commission, giving themselves a short deadline to agree on the
bloc's top jobs and a target of assigning half of them to women.
                
    
    V4: Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Tuesday that
four ex-communist eastern European countries had not agreed to
propose outgoing European Commission deputy head Maros Sefcovic
as their candidate to lead the next bloc's executive.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Emerging European assets were little changed on
Tuesday, with currencies close to multi-month lows and stocks
treading water as investors eyed central bank policy, which for
the time being mostly means no change in interest rates.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European electricity contracts for day-ahead
delivery slipped in the wholesale market on Tuesday as forecasts
showed power consumption easing.
                
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.854     25.847   -0.03     -0.61
 vs Dollar                 23.154     23.156    0.01     -3.3
 Czech Equities         1,038.16   1,038.16    -0.2       5.23
 U.S. Equities         25,347.77  25,585.69    -0.93      8.66
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
==========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    WAGES: Retailer Tesco agreed to raise wages for its Czech
operational employees by 5-7% from July. Distribution centre
workers will get on average a 6.5% pay bump.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    RETAIL: Online retailer Mall Group raised its turnover by
13% to 16.2 billion crowns  ($699.63 million) in the fiscal year
to March. Orders rose 16%.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)           
    
    
    


($1 = 23.1550 Czech crowns)

 

