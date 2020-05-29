Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 29

PRAGUE, May 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ===========================NEWS/EVENTS========================== BOND HOLDINGS: April data on structure of holders of state debt due out 0700 GMT. MONEY SUPPLY: April money supply due out at 0800 GMT. FX INTERVENTIONS NOT ON AGENDA: The Czech central bank does not have a reason to consider foreign exchange interventions to loosen monetary policy at this point as inflation remains high, Governor Jiri Rusnok said in a newspaper interview. "They are certainly not (on agenda)," Rusnok told daily Denik in an interview. GOVERNMENT WANTS TO FINANCE NUCLEAR PLANT: The Czech government can lend majority state-owned utility CEZ money for a planned multi-billion dollar expansion at its Dukovany nuclear power plant, government and company officials said on Thursday. The Czech state has long been in talks with CEZ, in which it owns a 70% stake, about expanding its nuclear power fleet to replace blocks set to expire in coming decades, as well as lignite power plants to be retired in the 2030s. CROWN HITS 6-WEEK HIGH: The Czech crown firmed to a six-week high against the euro on Thursday amid improving sentiment in central European markets. The crown had gained 0.75% to 26.936 per euro by 1501 GMT, just off a session high of 26.93. TENNIS RETURNS: World number 12 Petra Kvitova returned to court dressed for the French Open but was happy to triumph in the women's draw at an all-Czech tournament on Thursday as the sports world starts to slowly return from the novel coronavirus shutdown. CEE MARKETS: he Polish zloty changed course on Thursday, trading down before paring its losses after the Polish central bank surprised markets with a third rate cut since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, sending bank stocks and bond yields tumbling. EUROPE POWER: European wholesale spot power prices for day-ahead delivery jumped on Thursday as wind power in Germany was projected to fall and demand was expected to rise in France. ========================= PRESS DIGEST ========================= MORE TESTING IN MINE OUTBREAK: Miners at state-owned OKD's coal Mine Darkov will undergo another round of testing after the first round discovered over 200 cases, and a total of 319 including family members and employees of supplier firms. Lidove noviNy here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 24.5670 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)