Consumer Goods and Retail
May 29, 2020 / 6:52 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 29

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, May 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases.................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
===========================NEWS/EVENTS==========================
    
    BOND HOLDINGS: April data on structure of holders of state
debt due out 0700 GMT. 
    
    MONEY SUPPLY: April money supply due out at 0800 GMT.
    
    FX INTERVENTIONS NOT ON AGENDA: The Czech central bank does
not have a reason to consider foreign exchange interventions to
loosen monetary policy at this point as inflation remains high,
Governor Jiri Rusnok said in a newspaper interview.
    "They are certainly not (on agenda)," Rusnok told daily
Denik in an interview.
               
   
    GOVERNMENT WANTS TO FINANCE NUCLEAR PLANT: The Czech
government can lend majority state-owned utility CEZ          
money for a planned multi-billion dollar expansion at its
Dukovany nuclear power plant, government and company officials
said on Thursday.
    The Czech state has long been in talks with CEZ, in which it
owns a 70% stake, about expanding its nuclear power fleet to
replace blocks set to expire in coming decades, as well as
lignite power plants to be retired in the 2030s.
               
    
    CROWN HITS 6-WEEK HIGH: The Czech crown firmed to a six-week
high against the euro on Thursday amid improving sentiment in
central European markets.
    The crown           had gained 0.75% to 26.936 per euro by
1501 GMT, just off a session high of 26.93.
               
    
    TENNIS RETURNS: World number 12 Petra Kvitova returned to
court dressed for the French Open but was happy to triumph in
the women's draw at an all-Czech tournament on Thursday as the
sports world starts to slowly return from the novel coronavirus
shutdown.
               
      
    CEE MARKETS: he Polish zloty           changed course on
Thursday, trading down before paring its losses after the Polish
central bank surprised markets with a third rate cut since the
start of the coronavirus pandemic, sending bank stocks and bond
yields tumbling.
               
     
    EUROPE POWER: European wholesale spot power prices for
day-ahead delivery jumped on Thursday as wind power in Germany
was projected to fall and demand was expected to rise in France.
               
        
========================= PRESS DIGEST =========================
       
    MORE TESTING IN MINE OUTBREAK: Miners at state-owned OKD's
coal Mine Darkov will undergo another round of testing after the
first round discovered over 200 cases, and a total of 319
including family members and employees of supplier firms.
    Lidove noviNy
    here
    
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 234 721 617
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com



($1 = 24.5670 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below