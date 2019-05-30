Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on May 30

PRAGUE, May 30 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday.

CEZ: Czech utility CEZ could pay out an extraordinary dividend with proceeds from the planned sale of its foreign assets, CEZ executives said on an analyst call.

BONDS: The Finance Ministry sold three bonds in auctions on Wednesday

OIL: Refilling Czech state strategic crude oil stocks after an outage of the Druzhba pipeline will take about half a year, state reserves chief Pavel Svagr said on Wednesday, according to news agency CTK.

SLOVAKIA: The Slovak central bank may consider raising the counter-cyclical buffer for banks if risk to financial stability remain high, the bank said on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS: Emerging European assets were mostly weaker in early trade on Wednesday due to concerns about trade tensions between the United States and China, with the Hungarian forint slipping after the central bank maintained a dovish stance.

EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices fell on Wednesday ahead of a holiday in the region on Thursday that will curb demand, while supply was boosted by more wind and solar power. ——————————— MARKET SNAPSHOT ———————————— Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change

close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.855 25.852 -0.01 -0.61 vs Dollar 23.224 23.223 0 -3.61 Czech Equities 1,040.51 1,040.51 0.23 5.47 U.S. Equities 25,126.41 25,347.77 -0.87 7.71 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

FX: The Czech National Bank has taken steps to allow it to use China’s yuan as a reserve currency.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 12

FOOD: The anti-monopoly office UOHS ruled Penam - part of the Agrofert conglomerate that Prime Minister Andrej Babis has put into trust funds - can acquire United Bakeries, joining the top two bakeries in the country.

Hospodarske Noviny, page 11

DEFENCE: Prime Minister Andrej Babis wants better payment conditions, for example a lower guarantee price, for the state acquisition of U.S. helicopters. The Defence Ministry has said it would buy sign a contract with either Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron, or Lockheed Martin’s Sikorski.

Pravo, page 4

