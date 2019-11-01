Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 1

Consumer Goods and Retail
    PRAGUE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
    O2 CZECH REPUBLIC: Fixed and mobile operator O2 Czech
Republic SPTT.PR posted on Friday a 1.5% drop in third-quarter
profit, less than expected as a net income decline caused by
higher depreciation and amortisation charges this year after
2018 investments slowed.
                
    
    METRO: Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky and Slovak partner
Patrik Tkac will raise their stake in German wholesaler Metro AG
B4B.DE following a failed takeover bid earlier this year, their
joint investment vehicle said on Thursday.
                
    
    SAZKA: Sazka Group raises its stake in Greek gaming company
OPAP         
                
    
    PPF: Czech investment group PPF has sold a 25% stake in its
Hungarian units of telecommunications group Telenor CEE to
Hungary's state-owned broadcast operator Antenna Hungaria, PPF
said on Thursday.
                
    
    EU: Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic broke the law by
refusing to take in asylum seekers coming to the European Union
during the chaotic summer of 2015, an advisory body to the
bloc's highest court said on Thursday.
                
    
    CENBANK: All seven Czech National Bank board members are
scheduled to attend the bank's monetary policy meeting on Nov.
7, the bank said on Thursday, as rate setters debate whether to
keep policy stable or tighten further.
                
    
    SCIENCE: Czech scientists have opened a lab to experiment
growing food for environments with extreme conditions and lack
of water, such as Mars.
                
    
    BONDS: The proportion of non-residents holding Czech state
domestic bonds dropped to 41.74% in September from 42.14% in
August, Finance Ministry data showed on Thursday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were broadly steady
versus the euro on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve rate
cut and comments which dented the dollar and boosted risk
sentiment globally.
                
        
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead
delivery tumbled on Thursday as forecasts showed a sharp fall in
demand due to a holiday in France and some regions in Germany,
while wind power generation will soar. 
                
    
    REAL ESTATE: Investment into real estate jumped 83% in the
first half to 1.7 billion euros, the highest in central and
eastern Europe, a KPMG analysis using Colliers data showed.
    Analysts attribute the rise to low interests, a surplus of
money, low joblessness and solid economic growth.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3   
    
