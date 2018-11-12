Consumer Goods and Retail
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 12

    PRAGUE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
                  
    RESULTS: Soft drinks maker Kofola Ceskoslovensko           
is due to report Q3 results after the market close.
    
    M&A: U.S. fund CVC and Chinese group Sino-CEE Fund are the
main bidders for a possible stake in European hospital and
nursing bed maker Linet, Hospodarske Noviny reported on Monday,
citing sources.
                
    
    TENNIS: The Czech Republic won their sixth Fed Cup title in
eight years on Sunday as world doubles number one Katerina
Siniakova outlasted American Sofia Kenin in a marathon match in
front of a boisterous, sold-out home crowd.
                
    
    CENBANK: Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on
Friday there was no need for urgency over the bank's monetary
policy and the board could easily wait until its first meeting
next year before deciding on another interest rate hike.
                
  * For minutes from the Nov. 2 policy meeting:
                
  * For October inflation data and central bank comment:
                             
    
    CEZ: Czech utility CEZ's           shareholders will vote
this month on giving the general meeting more powers over
granting managers stock options and setting company strategy,
according to an invitation to an extraordinary meeting published
on Friday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown touched a 4-month low against
the euro on Friday after central bank (CNB) governor Jiri Rusnok
said the bank had no urgency to keep increasing interest rates.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European power prices for the coming Monday
fell in Friday wholesale market trading as supply rose and
demand weakened, while forwards turned south on lower fuels and
CO2 permission rights prices.
    In eastern Europe, Czech power for Monday           was
untraded after Friday had closed at 58 euros. Year-ahead
baseload            was down 1.9 percent at 52.80 euros.
                
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.943     25.931    -0.05     -1.63
 vs Dollar                22.988     22.849    -0.61     -8.04
 Czech Equities        1,089.08   1,089.08      0.29      1.01
 U.S. Equities        25,989.3   26,191.22     -0.77      5.14
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    
    EXPORTS: The head of the country's exporters' association
said there has been a visible slowdown of euro zone demand in
recent months and it was a question of time before it shows up
in exporters' activity.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 2
        
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
