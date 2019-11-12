Consumer Goods and Retail
November 12, 2019 / 6:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 12

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    CEZ: Utility CEZ           is due to publish third-quarter
earnings before market open.
    
    KOFOLA RESULTS: Kofola CeskoSlovensko            9M profit
from continuing operations drops
                
    
    CEZ TEMELIN: Czech utility CEZ           disconnected Unit 1
of its 2,162 MW Temelin nuclear power plant from the grid due to
turbine vibrations, it said on Monday.
                 
    
    INFLATION: Czech consumer prices rose by 0.5% on a monthly
basis in October, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at
2.7%, statistics office data showed on Monday.
                
 ** TEXT-Czech central bank statement:             
      
    CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint eased to its lowest point
in nearly five weeks against the euro on Monday, continuing a
week-long slide along with other central European currencies as
global concerns reduce the market's appetite for riskier assets.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European week-ahead power prices rose in
Monday afternoon trading on projections for increasing French
power usage as temperatures are dropping in a market exposed to
electric heating demand.
                
    
    GRAPHIC-Which markets did best from Berlin Wall's collapse?
                
         
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    CARS: Volkswagen's             Skoda Auto unveiled its
new-generation Octavia model and will begin taking orders at the
end of November. It will offer a hybrid version for the first
time.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 
    
    SEMTEX: State-owned Explosia, maker of Semtex explosives,
has sold less than planned this year. It expects a 100 million
crown loss on lower revenue for 2019 and will lay of an
unspecified number of workers.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 5   
        
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
            
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 23.1240 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below