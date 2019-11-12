Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 12

PRAGUE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS======================== CEZ: Utility CEZ is due to publish third-quarter earnings before market open. KOFOLA RESULTS: Kofola CeskoSlovensko 9M profit from continuing operations drops CEZ TEMELIN: Czech utility CEZ disconnected Unit 1 of its 2,162 MW Temelin nuclear power plant from the grid due to turbine vibrations, it said on Monday. INFLATION: Czech consumer prices rose by 0.5% on a monthly basis in October, putting the year-on-year inflation rate at 2.7%, statistics office data showed on Monday. ** TEXT-Czech central bank statement: CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint eased to its lowest point in nearly five weeks against the euro on Monday, continuing a week-long slide along with other central European currencies as global concerns reduce the market's appetite for riskier assets. EUROPE POWER: European week-ahead power prices rose in Monday afternoon trading on projections for increasing French power usage as temperatures are dropping in a market exposed to electric heating demand. GRAPHIC-Which markets did best from Berlin Wall's collapse? ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= CARS: Volkswagen's Skoda Auto unveiled its new-generation Octavia model and will begin taking orders at the end of November. It will offer a hybrid version for the first time. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 SEMTEX: State-owned Explosia, maker of Semtex explosives, has sold less than planned this year. It expects a 100 million crown loss on lower revenue for 2019 and will lay of an unspecified number of workers. Hospodarske Noviny, page 5 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.1240 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)