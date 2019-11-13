Bonds News
November 13, 2019 / 7:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 13

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ           reported a
surprisingly sharp drop in third-quarter attributable net profit
after paying a refund in a court case, although accounting
revisions padded year-to-date earnings and buoyed its full-year
outlook.
                
    
    IN BULGARIA: Insurance and financial group Eurohold         
said on Tuesday that it has appealed the Bulgarian competition
regulator's decision to block its acquisition of the Bulgarian
assets of Czech utility CEZ          .
                
      
    CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty           fell versus the euro
in early trade on Tuesday after the National Bank of Poland
published its latest economic forecasts, confirming an expected
slowdown in the eastern European region next year.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European prompt wholesale power prices rose to
their highest level in 9 1/2 months on Tuesday after French
utility EDF took three nuclear units with a capacity of 2,700
megawatts (MW) offline during this working week for
earthquake-related tests.
                
   
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.54      25.552    0.05      0.61
 vs Dollar                 23.189     23.201    0.05     -3.45
 Czech Equities         1,084.11   1,084.11    -0.11      9.89
 U.S. Equities         27,691.49  27,681.24     0.04     18.71
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
        
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    RUSSIA: Russia's Ministry of Justice put humanitarian NGO
People In Need on the list of banned organisations under the law
against those who "harm human rights of Russian Federation
citizens". The Czech NGO is the 19th such group banned by
Moscow.
    Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said that he would
summon Russia's ambassador to explain the move.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 4
        
    HELICOPTERS: Czech government acknowledged the Defence
Ministry's plan to buy 12 helicopters made by United States'
Bell Helicopter, worth 14.6 billion crowns ($631.38 million)
without tax.
    Czechs announced picking Bell in August.
    E15, page 3
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
            
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 23.1240 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below