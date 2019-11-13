Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 13

PRAGUE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS======================== CEZ: Czech electricity producer CEZ reported a surprisingly sharp drop in third-quarter attributable net profit after paying a refund in a court case, although accounting revisions padded year-to-date earnings and buoyed its full-year outlook. IN BULGARIA: Insurance and financial group Eurohold said on Tuesday that it has appealed the Bulgarian competition regulator's decision to block its acquisition of the Bulgarian assets of Czech utility CEZ . CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty fell versus the euro in early trade on Tuesday after the National Bank of Poland published its latest economic forecasts, confirming an expected slowdown in the eastern European region next year. EUROPE POWER: European prompt wholesale power prices rose to their highest level in 9 1/2 months on Tuesday after French utility EDF took three nuclear units with a capacity of 2,700 megawatts (MW) offline during this working week for earthquake-related tests. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.54 25.552 0.05 0.61 vs Dollar 23.189 23.201 0.05 -3.45 Czech Equities 1,084.11 1,084.11 -0.11 9.89 U.S. Equities 27,691.49 27,681.24 0.04 18.71 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= RUSSIA: Russia's Ministry of Justice put humanitarian NGO People In Need on the list of banned organisations under the law against those who "harm human rights of Russian Federation citizens". The Czech NGO is the 19th such group banned by Moscow. Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek said that he would summon Russia's ambassador to explain the move. Hospodarske Noviny, page 4 HELICOPTERS: Czech government acknowledged the Defence Ministry's plan to buy 12 helicopters made by United States' Bell Helicopter, worth 14.6 billion crowns ($631.38 million) without tax. Czechs announced picking Bell in August. E15, page 3 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 23.1240 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)