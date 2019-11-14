Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 14

Auto & Truck Manufacturers
    PRAGUE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    PFNONWOVENS: PFNonwovens           Q3 EBITDA dips, sees FY
on lower end of outlook
                
    
    CEZ: A supplier for a new unit at Czech utility CEZ's
          Dukovany nuclear power plant should be chosen by the
end of 2022, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Wednesday.
                
    
    SKODA: Skoda's             October deliveries up 5.9%,
reaches 1 mln cars for year
                
    
    SLOVAKIA: A lorry carrying gravel collided with a passenger
bus, killing 12 people in western Slovakia on Wednesday, the
country's deadliest road accident in a decade, police said.
                

    CHINA: Prague's Charles University has closed its
Czech-Chinese Centre, rector Tomas Zima said on Wednesday, after
local media reports that some of its staff had failed to declare
payments from the Chinese embassy intended to support its
programmes.
                
    
    CURRENT ACCOUNT: The Czech current account recorded an
unexpected surplus of 7.7 billion crowns ($332.99 million) in
September, central bank data showed on Wednesday.
                
          
    CEE MARKETS: Central Europe's main currencies continued to
soften on Wednesday, as a better-than-expected reading on German
investor sentiment was offset by U.S. President Donald Trump's
speech that dashed hopes of a concrete trade deal with China.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European power prices for the coming week fell
sharply in Wednesday wholesale market trading, as milder weather
forecasts curbed demand.
                
   
    AIRPORT: The finance ministry approved a 16 billion crown 
($691.92 million) investment for expanding Prague Airport's
Terminal 2 for Schengen flights. Work should be done by 2028.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
($1 = 23.1240 Czech crowns)

