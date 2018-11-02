Rates RSS
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 2

    PRAGUE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)        
     
    RATES: The Czech National Bank raised interest rates for a
fourth straight meeting on Thursday to keep ahead of inflation
pressures stemming from the European Union's tight labour
market, and it signalled more tightening next year.
                
    
    CENBANK: The central bank will present its new outlook to
analysts.
                     
    
    DUKOVANY: CEZ           has put Dukovany nuclear power
plant's unit 4 back in operation after a two-month outage.
                
    
    MIGRATION: Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Thursday he
wanted to pull the Czech Republic out of a United Nations
migration agreement and would discuss this with his governing
coalition partner.
                
    
    BUDGET: The Czech central state budget showed a 5.67 billion
crown ($249.91 million) surplus at the end of October, Finance
Ministry data showed on Thursday.
    [nP7N1U501C
        
    EUROPE POWER: Annual power contracts in the European
wholesale market fell on Thursday as carbon emissions rights
were sold down further after a weak auction on Wednesday.
    In eastern Europe, Czech day-ahead power           was 2
percent up at 51 euros/MWh and the year ahead untraded.
          .
                   
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.827     25.825  -0.01       -1.18
 vs Dollar                22.59     22.642    0.23       -6.17
 Czech Equities        1,070.59   1,070.59    0.37       -0.7
 U.S. Equities        25,380.74  25,115.76    1.06        2.68
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    
    MORTGAGES: Top mortgage lenders like Hypotecni Banka
         and Erste Group Bank's           Ceska Sporitelna said
they would raise mortgage rates this month.
    here
    
    STEEL: Liberty House said it wanted to invest at least 150
million euros into ArcelorMittal Ostrava, the Czech steelworks
it is buying from ArcelorMittal. It also aims to raise
production.
    ArcelorMittal is selling its Czech, Romanian, Macedonian and
Italian plants to Liberty House as part of its plan to buy Ilva,
Italy's largest steel plant by capacity.
    The sale has worried Czech unions.
    here
    
    DRINKS: The anti-monopoly regulator approved mineral water
group KMV's purchase of PepsiCo's Czech assets, with some
conditions like selling some water and tea brands.
    Pravo, page 15
    
($1 = 22.8300 Czech crowns)

