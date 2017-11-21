FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 21
November 21, 2017 / 7:34 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 21

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)         
=========================NEWS===================================
       
    DUKOVANY: CEZ moved the expected re-launch of Dukovany unit
4 by one day to Nov 22, according to its market transparency
REMIT website. 
    EU: Amsterdam and Paris won the right to host two EU
agencies that must leave London because of Brexit after an
extraordinary ministerial meeting in Brussels that left both
results decided by drawing lots from a fishbowl.
    Licking wounds from a secret ballot that tested friends and
rivals in a race for lucrative spoils were the ex-communist
countries of eastern Europe, which complain they host few of the
EU's 40-odd agencies due to joining late.
    FISCAL OUTLOOK: The Czech Republic will post a bigger fiscal
surplus this year and every year until 2020 than previously
expected, helping reduce government debt toward 30 percent of
gross domestic product, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.
    CENBANK: There is a 50 percent chance the Czech central bank
will raise interest rates again in December after hikes in
August and November, though it is in no rush to tighten policy,
the bank's Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Monday.
    M&A: Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hame, Orkla has
signed an agreement to purchase Agrimex, a leading frozen
vegetable producer in the Czech Republic.
    TENNIS: Czech tennis player Jana Novotna, who won the 1998
Wimbledon championship after falling short in two previous
finals, has died at the age of 49 after a long battle with
cancer.
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty clung to its gains on Monday after
fresh Polish figures showed a surge in industrial output and
retail sales, reflecting robust economic growth in Central
Europe.
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  25.528     25.559    0.12       5.48
 vs Dollar                21.721     21.705   -0.07      15.31
 Czech Equities        1,053.55   1,053.55    -0.11      14.32
 U.S. Equities        23,430.33  23,358.24     0.31      18.56
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    
    SKODA: Volkswagen             union head Bernd Osterloh said
in an interview unions would never allow a decision in the car
group to cast doubt on jobs at its Czech carmaker Skoda Auto.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    FUNDS: Assets under management of Czech mutual funds rose by
39 billion crowns to 470 billion crowns in the first nine months
of the year.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
