Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 24

PRAGUE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours)

GOVERNMENT: Czech President Milos Zeman plans to appoint Andrej Babis as prime minister in early December and the full cabinet around the middle of the month, Zeman's spokesman said on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS: Hungarian long-term government bonds traded at record low yields on Thursday after the central bank announced measures to push yields lower. Debt auctions in Prague and Warsaw also drew robust demand. An auction of Czech 19-week Treasury bills saw demand jump, driven by banks trying to keep cash off their books at the end of the year, to reduce a charge they have to pay to a national resolution fund.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2017
vs Euro 25.427 25.434 0.03 5.85
vs Dollar 21.451 21.46 0.04 16.36
Czech Equities 1,046.03 1,046.03 -0.06 13.5
U.S. Equities 23,526.18 23,590.83 -0.27 19.04

SKODA: Volkswagen's Skoda Auto is not planning any production changes or moves of capacity to German plants, the carmaker's country manager Lubos Vlcek said. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 12