November 27, 2019 / 7:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 27

    PRAGUE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    EPH: Italy's A2A         and Czech utility EPH will submit a
binding offer for energy company Sorgenia by the deadline of
Dec. 15, A2A's chief executive said on Tuesday.
                
    
    MONETA: Moneta Money Bank            EGM approves dividend,
share buyback
                
    
    HOTELS: Hyatt Hotels Says First Hyatt Property In Czech
Republic Expected To Open In 2022
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint slipped to a record low
against the euro on Tuesday as the central bank's easy monetary
policy stance, the loosest in central Europe, kept the currency
under pressure.
                
        
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead
delivery plunged on Tuesday on the back of forecasts showing a
surge in wind power generation, while consumption is expected to
fall.
                
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.495     25.496    0         0.79
 vs Dollar                 23.15      23.141   -0.04     -3.28
 Czech Equities         1,079.01   1,079.01     1.11      9.37
 U.S. Equities         28,121.68  28,066.47     0.2      20.55
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
    
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    M&A: Wustenrot's Czech units, including a mortgage bank, are
for sale, the newspaper reported citing two unnamed sources. The
bank declined to comment for the story.
    E15, page 5
    
    ELECTRICITY: Electricity prices in the Czech Republic are
the sixth-highest in the European Union based on purchasing
power and 15th-highest overall.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    REAL ESTATE: Investment into commercial real estate in the
country grew to 2.46 billion euros in the first nine months,
exceeding total spending in 2018, according to Cushman &
Wakefield. It estimates the full-year total to reach almost 3
billion.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 19
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
their accuracy.)
            
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com



 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
