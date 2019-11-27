Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 27

PRAGUE, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS======================== EPH: Italy's A2A and Czech utility EPH will submit a binding offer for energy company Sorgenia by the deadline of Dec. 15, A2A's chief executive said on Tuesday. MONETA: Moneta Money Bank EGM approves dividend, share buyback HOTELS: Hyatt Hotels Says First Hyatt Property In Czech Republic Expected To Open In 2022 CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint slipped to a record low against the euro on Tuesday as the central bank's easy monetary policy stance, the loosest in central Europe, kept the currency under pressure. EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead delivery plunged on Tuesday on the back of forecasts showing a surge in wind power generation, while consumption is expected to fall. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.495 25.496 0 0.79 vs Dollar 23.15 23.141 -0.04 -3.28 Czech Equities 1,079.01 1,079.01 1.11 9.37 U.S. Equities 28,121.68 28,066.47 0.2 20.55 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= M&A: Wustenrot's Czech units, including a mortgage bank, are for sale, the newspaper reported citing two unnamed sources. The bank declined to comment for the story. E15, page 5 ELECTRICITY: Electricity prices in the Czech Republic are the sixth-highest in the European Union based on purchasing power and 15th-highest overall. Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 REAL ESTATE: Investment into commercial real estate in the country grew to 2.46 billion euros in the first nine months, exceeding total spending in 2018, according to Cushman & Wakefield. It estimates the full-year total to reach almost 3 billion. Hospodarske Noviny, page 19 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)