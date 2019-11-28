Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 28, 2019

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 28

    PRAGUE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    FINANCIAL STABILITY: The Czech National Bank will update its
financial stability report on Thursday.
    
    CENBANK: The Czech central bank is likely to debate again
whether monetary policy should be tightened at its December
meeting, Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday, adding he still
preferred interest rate stability.
                
    
    MINIMUM WAGE: The Czech ruling coalition agreed on Wednesday
to raise the monthly minimum wage by 1,250 crowns to 14,600
crowns ($631.30) from next year, Czech Television reported on
Wednesday.
                
    
    GAMING: Oculus Says Announces Acquisition Of Beat Games
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European stocks rose in tandem with
other European markets on Wednesday, bolstered by hopes for a
U.S.-China trade deal, while the Hungarian forint eased off a
record low reached on Tuesday.
                
        
    EUROPE POWER: The German baseload electricity contract for
day-ahead delivery plunged further in wholesale trade on
Wednesday, pressured by forecasts for soaring wind power
generation, while consumption is expected to fall.
                
    
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.523     25.509   -0.05      0.68
 vs Dollar                 23.191     23.2      0.04     -3.46
 Czech Equities         1,085.45   1,085.45     0.6      10.02
 U.S. Equities         28,164     28,121.68     0.15     20.73
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
        
    INVESTMENT: The government's national investment plan, which
is yet to be presented, sees spending of 2.8 trillion Czech
crowns through 2030, going into thousands of investment
projects. Transport projects would make up 78% of the spending
and environmental spending would be the second biggest ticket. 
    The plan, which the Pirates party obtained under the freedom
of information act, does not specify where the money will come
from.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
    
    SKODA: Skoda Auto's SUV Karoq could be assembled at the
Bratislava plant of its parent group, Volkswagen            ,
Slovak magazine Trend reported. A spokeswoman said there had
been no final decision yet.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 11
    
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
