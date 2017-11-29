Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 29

PRAGUE, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== POLITICS: Czech ANO party leader Andrej Babis said on Tuesday he expected his minority cabinet to take power on Dec. 13 which would enable him to attend a European Union summit as prime minister. Story: Related stories: RATES: Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday he had not yet decided whether to vote for a rate hike or no change at the bank's next policy meeting on Dec 21. Story: Related stories: ECONOMY: The Czech economy is showing very fast growth and signs of overheating, Czech central bank Governor Jiri Rusnok said on Tuesday. Speaking to an economic conference, Rusnok also said it was "no tragedy" that inflation was near the upper end of the bank's target range and that the bank wanted to continue normalising interest rates. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The Czech crown eased slightly on Tuesday in tandem with other Central European currencies, despite a new warning from Czech central bank governor Jiri Rusnok that the economy was overheating. Story: Related stories: ***For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets =====================PRESS DIGEST============================== DRINKS: Mineral water company Karlovarske Mineralni Vody (KMV) is in last-phase talks to take over Pepsico's assets in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary in a licensing deal, the newspaper reported citing unnamed sources. Hospodarske Noviny, page 16 CEZ: Utility CEZ's Temelin nuclear power plant has already produced a record annual amount of electricity so far in 2017. Pravo, page 7 ZENTIVA: Generic drugs maker Zentiva's net profit rose last year by 6.4 percent to 211.4 million crowns. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 (Reuters has not verified the stories nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)