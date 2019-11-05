Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 5

    PRAGUE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    SUMMIT: Seventeen states will meet in Prague for a Friends
of Cohesion summit aimed at solidifying their position on
cohesion funds in negotiations for the European Union's
2021-2027 budget period.
       
    CENBANK POLL: The Czech National Bank (CNB) is likely to
keep interest rates unchanged this year and throughout 2020,
despite debate over whether the domestic economy needs tighter
policy even as most central banks turn to easing, a Reuters poll
showed on Monday.
                
    
    SKODA: Skoda Auto says 9-month revenue up 17.6 % to EUR 14.8
bln
                
    
    TRAINS: FNM Buys Four Locomotives From Czech Manufacturer CZ
Loko
                
    
    M&A: STADA Arzneimittel To Buy Walmark
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stock markets
mostly pushed higher on Monday with risk appetite helped by
optimism over U.S.-China trade talks, although a sharp drop in
Polish manufacturing sentiment weighed on the zloty.
                
        
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity contracts for
day-ahead delivery made strong gains in wholesale trade on
Monday on a forecast rise in electricity demand and a drop in
wind power generation.
                
    
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.521     25.531    0.04      0.68
 vs Dollar                 22.922     22.942    0.09     -2.26
 Czech Equities         1,069.69   1,069.69     0.74      8.43
 U.S. Equities         27,462.11  27,347.36     0.42     17.72
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
        
    CARS: Hyundai Motor Co's             Czech car plant has
trimmed its production plan by 2.8% for the rest of 2019 after
seeing a slowdown in demand for the first time in four years.
    Workers will stay home with 70% of pay every second Monday
until the end of the year. A spokesman says despite this, the
plant is on the edge of its capacity. The plant is not planning
layoffs, the paper added.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 6
    
    M&A: Komercni Banka's           head of corporate finance
said in an advertisement that a record number of Czech firms are
being sold this year, estimating around 200 sales.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 5
    
    TEACHERS' STRIKE: More than half of all schools will honour
a one-day teachers' strike on Wednesday. The government has
approved a 10% pay hike, with 8 percentage points going toward
salaries and 2 percentage points toward to bonuses. Unions want
the full 10% to go to salaries.
    Pravo, page 1
    
