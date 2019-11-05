Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 5

PRAGUE, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS======================== SUMMIT: Seventeen states will meet in Prague for a Friends of Cohesion summit aimed at solidifying their position on cohesion funds in negotiations for the European Union's 2021-2027 budget period. CENBANK POLL: The Czech National Bank (CNB) is likely to keep interest rates unchanged this year and throughout 2020, despite debate over whether the domestic economy needs tighter policy even as most central banks turn to easing, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. SKODA: Skoda Auto says 9-month revenue up 17.6 % to EUR 14.8 bln TRAINS: FNM Buys Four Locomotives From Czech Manufacturer CZ Loko M&A: STADA Arzneimittel To Buy Walmark CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stock markets mostly pushed higher on Monday with risk appetite helped by optimism over U.S.-China trade talks, although a sharp drop in Polish manufacturing sentiment weighed on the zloty. EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity contracts for day-ahead delivery made strong gains in wholesale trade on Monday on a forecast rise in electricity demand and a drop in wind power generation. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.521 25.531 0.04 0.68 vs Dollar 22.922 22.942 0.09 -2.26 Czech Equities 1,069.69 1,069.69 0.74 8.43 U.S. Equities 27,462.11 27,347.36 0.42 17.72 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= CARS: Hyundai Motor Co's Czech car plant has trimmed its production plan by 2.8% for the rest of 2019 after seeing a slowdown in demand for the first time in four years. Workers will stay home with 70% of pay every second Monday until the end of the year. A spokesman says despite this, the plant is on the edge of its capacity. The plant is not planning layoffs, the paper added. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 6 M&A: Komercni Banka's head of corporate finance said in an advertisement that a record number of Czech firms are being sold this year, estimating around 200 sales. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 5 TEACHERS' STRIKE: More than half of all schools will honour a one-day teachers' strike on Wednesday. The government has approved a 10% pay hike, with 8 percentage points going toward salaries and 2 percentage points toward to bonuses. Unions want the full 10% to go to salaries. Pravo, page 1 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)