November 6, 2019 / 7:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 6

    PRAGUE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    DATA: Statistics office to release industry and trade data
at 9:00 a.m. local time (0800 GMT).
                     
    
    EU BUDGET: The European Union's eastern and southern
countries on Tuesday rejected efforts to cap aid they receive
from the EU budget and attach conditions, fearing "the poorer
will get less and the richer will get more".
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies edged up on
Tuesday, with the leu helped by a vote of confidence in
Romania's new centrist government which wants to undo fiscal and
judicial measures introduced by a former socialist cabinet.
                
        
    EUROPE POWER: Forecasts for higher power demand drove a rise
in European prompt electricity prices on Tuesday as temperatures
dropped in the main markets and German wind power generation
fell.
                
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.501     25.499   -0.01      0.76
 vs Dollar                 23.02      23.023    0.01     -2.7
 Czech Equities         1,077.01   1,077.01     0.68      9.17
 U.S. Equities         27,492.63  27,462.11     0.11     17.86
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT
   
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    TPCA STRIKE: Unions at the TPCA carmaker are considering a
strike alert to support their demand to have 15% wage increase
in 2020, compared to 6% raise offered by the management of the
joint plant of Toyota and Peugeot-Citroen.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    CAR SALES: The sales of new cars fell 7% year-on-year in the
first 10 months of the year to 211,000 vehicles, the Car
Importers Association said.
    E15, page 4
    
    MONETA: Raiffeisenbank chief executive Igor Vida declined to
comment on whether his bank was still interested in acquiring
Moneta Money Bank or the Czech unit of mBank.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page B6 (supplement)
        
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
            
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
