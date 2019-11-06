Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 6

PRAGUE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS======================== DATA: Statistics office to release industry and trade data at 9:00 a.m. local time (0800 GMT). EU BUDGET: The European Union's eastern and southern countries on Tuesday rejected efforts to cap aid they receive from the EU budget and attach conditions, fearing "the poorer will get less and the richer will get more". CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies edged up on Tuesday, with the leu helped by a vote of confidence in Romania's new centrist government which wants to undo fiscal and judicial measures introduced by a former socialist cabinet. EUROPE POWER: Forecasts for higher power demand drove a rise in European prompt electricity prices on Tuesday as temperatures dropped in the main markets and German wind power generation fell. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.501 25.499 -0.01 0.76 vs Dollar 23.02 23.023 0.01 -2.7 Czech Equities 1,077.01 1,077.01 0.68 9.17 U.S. Equities 27,492.63 27,462.11 0.11 17.86 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= TPCA STRIKE: Unions at the TPCA carmaker are considering a strike alert to support their demand to have 15% wage increase in 2020, compared to 6% raise offered by the management of the joint plant of Toyota and Peugeot-Citroen. Hospodarske Noviny, page 13 CAR SALES: The sales of new cars fell 7% year-on-year in the first 10 months of the year to 211,000 vehicles, the Car Importers Association said. E15, page 4 MONETA: Raiffeisenbank chief executive Igor Vida declined to comment on whether his bank was still interested in acquiring Moneta Money Bank or the Czech unit of mBank. Hospodarske Noviny, page B6 (supplement) (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)