Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Nov 8

PRAGUE, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday.

=========================NEWS===================================

AVAST: The owners of Avast Software have hired Rothschild to prepare the business for a share sale which could value one of the world's most used providers of computer antivirus software at as much as $4 billion, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

CEZ: Czech utility CEZ expects the average price of pre-sold 2019 output to be higher than in 2018 due to rising wholesale prices, Chief Financial Officer Martin Novak said. Speaking to news agencies after the largely state-owned company's third-quarter results on Tuesday, Novak confirmed CEZ's plan to pay out 60-100 percent of 2017 adjusted net income.

PRESIDENTIAL RACE: A host of pro-western candidates met Tuesday's deadline to run for Czech president, seeking to unseat incumbent Milos Zeman who has leaned toward Russia and China.

DUKOVANY: CEZ said late on Tuesday it had temporarily started lowering output at Dukovany unit 4.

MONETA: Moneta Money Bank reaffirms CET1 ratio target of 15.5 percent.

CEE MARKETS: The leu hit its weakest level against the euro since 2012 on Tuesday after the market interpreted comments by the Romanian central bank governor as favouring a looser grip on the exchange rate.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------

Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2017
vs Euro 25.544 25.638 0.37 5.42
vs Dollar 22.012 22.057 0.2 14.18
Czech Equities 1,055.73 1,055.73 0.02 14.55
U.S. Equities 23,557.23 23,548.42 0.04 19.2

Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1600 GMT

======================PRESS DIGEST============================

SKODA WAGES: Wage negotiations at VW's Czech carmaker Skoda Auto started on Tuesday and should run for months. Unions are seeking a double-digit wage rise but have not specified an exact amount in public. The main union leader told workers in a weekly newsletter if the pay raise was not more than 10 percent, the unions should be ashamed. Pravo, page 4

(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.)