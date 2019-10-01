Credit RSS
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 1

    PRAGUE, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    DATA: The statistics office will released revised
second-quarter data (0700 GMT) and Markit will release September
PMI data (0730 GMT). The Finance Ministry is due to release
September budget balance data (1200 GMT).            
    
    SAZKA: Greece's capital markets commission on Monday
approved a bid by Czech-based Sazka Group to take full control
of Greek gaming firm OPAP          .
                
    
    BONDS: The proportion of non-residents holding Czech state
domestic bonds edged up to 42.14% in August from 40.88% in July,
Finance Ministry data showed on Monday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies strengthened on
Monday, at the beginning of a week when a European Union court
ruling could have serious implications for Poland's financial
markets.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot power prices for the coming two
weeks rose sharply in Monday afternoon wholesale market trading
as wind output in main producer country Germany looked weaker
and demand was forecast to rise.
                
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.794     25.784    -0.04    -0.38
 vs Dollar                 23.701     23.667    -0.14    -5.74
 Czech Equities         1,041.75   1,041.75      0.32     5.59
 U.S. Equities         26,916.83  26,820.25     0.36     15.39
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    BANK TAX: Junior government party the Social Democrats are
working on a proposal for a bank sector tax, according to the
party's first vice-chairman Roman Onderka. 
    Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party has repeatedly
rejected a bank tax and Babis said the Social Democrats would be
violating their coalition agreement if they submitted the
proposal on their own.
    Lidove Noviny, page 1
    
    REAL ESTATE: Prague city hall is proposing lower the VAT on
new housing to 10% from 15%. House prices have jumped in Prague
in recent years.
    E15, page 2

    THOMAS COOK: The deputy head of the Association of Travel
Agencies said the future of Neckermann CK, a unit of British
travel operator Thomas Cook, will be decided.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12        
    
