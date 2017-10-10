Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 10

PRAGUE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== CHARGE: Andrej Babis, the frontrunner to become Czech prime minister after this month's election, said on Monday he had been formally charged with fraud in a case involving a 2 million euro EU subsidy a decade ago. Story: Related stories: JOBS: The Czech unemployment rate fell to 3.8 percent in September to match an all-time low and inflation was the fastest in five years, cementing expectations interest rates will rise once more this year. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The dinar eased on Monday after Serbia's central bank cut interest rates in its second surprise reduction in two months while robust Czech economic data underpinned expectations for a central bank (CNB) rate hike there Story: Related stories: =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== SKODA: Volkswagen's Skoda Auto aims to raise its sales on the Czech market by 7-9 percent to 88,000-90,000 cars this year, Lubos Vlcek, the carmaker's chief executive said. Hospodarske Noviny, page 15 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)