October 10, 2018 / 5:55 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 10

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    CENBANK: Czech consumer prices in September fell the most on
a monthly basis since 2015 due to deep discounts for holiday
tours and train tickets, a small respite from inflationary
pressures that continue to keep rate hikes in the cards.
    After the data, central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl -
viewed as the biggest proponent of steady rate hikes but whose
final term on the Czech National Bank's seven-member board ends
soon - said there was little reason to change his view.
                    
    
    MEDIA: Czech media group Mafra, part of the business empire
founded by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, has agreed to buy Bauer
Media Group's local publishing business, the companies said on
Tuesday.
                
    
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will limit bond auctions
for the rest of the year due to an expected balanced budget for
2018, and after sufficient borrowing earlier this year to meet
its financing needs, the ministry said on Tuesday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's 10-year government bond yield jumped
to a 3-year high on Tuesday as U.S. and Bund yields rose and
Hungary's annual inflation rate increased to its highest level
since early 2013.
                   
    
    EUROPE POWER: European forward power prices fell on the
wholesale market on Tuesday afternoon as carbon emissions
prices, which have a big influence especially on Germany's
electricity sector, slid.
                
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.805     25.806    0         -1.09
 vs Dollar                22.405     22.455    0.22      -5.3
 Czech Equities        1,095.78   1,095.78     0.03       1.63
 U.S. Equities        26,430.57  26,486.78    -0.21       6.92
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
    TOBACCO: Cigarette pack prices will rise around 1 crown 
($0.04) due to higher costs from a European Union directive
requiring codes to counter smuggling.
    Pravo, page 1
        
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 22.4030 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
