Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 10

PRAGUE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - 
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
CENBANK: Czech consumer prices in September fell the most on a monthly basis since 2015 due to deep discounts for holiday tours and train tickets, a small respite from inflationary pressures that continue to keep rate hikes in the cards. After the data, central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl - viewed as the biggest proponent of steady rate hikes but whose final term on the Czech National Bank's seven-member board ends soon - said there was little reason to change his view.
MEDIA: Czech media group Mafra, part of the business empire founded by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, has agreed to buy Bauer Media Group's local publishing business, the companies said on Tuesday.
BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry will limit bond auctions for the rest of the year due to an expected balanced budget for 2018, and after sufficient borrowing earlier this year to meet its financing needs, the ministry said on Tuesday.
CEE MARKETS: Hungary's 10-year government bond yield jumped to a 3-year high on Tuesday as U.S. and Bund yields rose and Hungary's annual inflation rate increased to its highest level since early 2013.
EUROPE POWER: European forward power prices fell on the wholesale market on Tuesday afternoon as carbon emissions prices, which have a big influence especially on Germany's electricity sector, slid.
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2018
vs Euro 25.805 25.806 0 -1.09
vs Dollar 22.405 22.455 0.22 -5.3
Czech Equities 1,095.78 1,095.78 0.03 1.63
U.S. Equities 26,430.57 26,486.78 -0.21 6.92
Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
TOBACCO: Cigarette pack prices will rise around 1 crown ($0.04) due to higher costs from a European Union directive requiring codes to counter smuggling. Pravo, page 1
(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.)
($1 = 22.4030 Czech crowns)