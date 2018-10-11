FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 6:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 11

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    UNIPETROL: Poland's largest refiner PKN Orlen          and
utility Tauron          are mulling possible construction of a
combined heat and power plant in the Czech Republic, the
companies said on Wednesday.
                
    
    BONDS: The Czech Finance Ministry sold the maximum amount
offered at auctions of 0.25/27 and 2.00/33 government bonds on
Wednesday. A top-up auction will be held on Thursday.
                             

    SLOVAKIA: Slovakia's government approved a 2019 budget on
Wednesday that aims for a faster reduction in the fiscal deficit
than initially planned due to stronger economic prospects and
higher tax collection.
                            
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's 10-year government bond yield hit a
3-year high on Wednesday as a rise in U.S. Treasuries yields
caused concerns in the country which has Central Europe's lowest
short-term interest rates.
                   
    
    EUROPE POWER: European electricity contracts for year-ahead
delivery tumbled on Wednesday, tracking the fall in related
carbon emissions, coal and gas prices.
                
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.875     25.876    0         -1.36
 vs Dollar                22.386     22.461    0.33      -5.21
 Czech Equities        1,097.17   1,097.17     0.13       1.76
 U.S. Equities        25,598.74  26,430.57    -3.15       3.56
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
    AAA AUTO: Used car dealer AAA Auto, which has been mentioned
as a possible IPO candidate in Prague, plans to expand in its
Polish market next year and make a return to the Romanian market
in 2020. It had left both markets around the start of the global
financial crisis.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    ENERGY: The newspaper, citing company and external sources,
said Energy group Sev.en has shown interest in the construction
of the Adularya power plant in Turkey - which has fallen into
troubles because of the bankruptcy of its Czech supplier and to
which the Czech state lent money for its construction. 
    Sev.en declined to comment for the newspaper.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12    
        
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com



 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
