Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 12
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 12, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 3 days ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
            
    SKODA: Volkswagen's             Czech carmaker Skoda Auto
underscored its commitment to its home country on Wednesday,
saying it was planning to add jobs there amid worries the
business could lose some production to Germany.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    CEE MARKETS: Romania bucked a rise in Central European
assets on Wednesday due to worries over a bigger-than-expected
jump in its inflation rate and tension over a planned government
reshuffle.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
         
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  25.874     25.882    0.03       4.2
 vs Dollar                21.777     21.849    0.33      15.09
 Czech Equities        1,054.37   1,054.37     0.41      14.41
 U.S. Equities        22,872.89  22,830.68     0.18      15.74
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

