#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 13, 2017 / 6:43 AM / 2 days ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
    RATES: The Czech economy would benefit from a 50-75 basis
point interest rate increase before the end of this year, Czech
National Bank board member Vojtech Benda was quoted as saying on
Thursday.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    BABIS: In the Oct 20-21 election, voters look set to hand
power to a man who says he can sort it all out: billionaire
businessman Andrej Babis, whose anti-establishment rhetoric is
reminiscent of U.S. President Donald Trump.
   Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    BABIS: Slovakia's top court on Thursday overturned rulings
by lower courts that had cleared the frontrunner to become Czech
prime minister of cooperation with communist-era secret police
(StB), a court spokeswoman said.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
     
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly eased on
Thursday as the dollar rebounded in global markets, but gains in
some government bonds and stocks and a robust Hungarian bond
auction suggested demand for emerging market assets remains
solid.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  25.857     25.89    0.13        4.26
 vs Dollar                21.817     21.841   0.11       14.94
 Czech Equities        1,054.88   1,054.88    0.05       14.46
 U.S. Equities        22,841.01  22,872.89   -0.14       15.58
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

