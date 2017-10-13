Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 13

PRAGUE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== RATES: The Czech economy would benefit from a 50-75 basis point interest rate increase before the end of this year, Czech National Bank board member Vojtech Benda was quoted as saying on Thursday. Story: Related stories: BABIS: In the Oct 20-21 election, voters look set to hand power to a man who says he can sort it all out: billionaire businessman Andrej Babis, whose anti-establishment rhetoric is reminiscent of U.S. President Donald Trump. Story: Related stories: BABIS: Slovakia's top court on Thursday overturned rulings by lower courts that had cleared the frontrunner to become Czech prime minister of cooperation with communist-era secret police (StB), a court spokeswoman said. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies mostly eased on Thursday as the dollar rebounded in global markets, but gains in some government bonds and stocks and a robust Hungarian bond auction suggested demand for emerging market assets remains solid. Story: Related stories: ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2017 vs Euro 25.857 25.89 0.13 4.26 vs Dollar 21.817 21.841 0.11 14.94 Czech Equities 1,054.88 1,054.88 0.05 14.46 U.S. Equities 22,841.01 22,872.89 -0.14 15.58 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)