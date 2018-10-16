FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 16, 2018 / 6:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 16

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    DATA: The statistics office will publish September PPI data.
    
    BANKS: Czech banks expect to further tighten credit to
households in the final quarter of 2018 after applying stricter
home loan conditions last quarter, a central bank lending survey
showed on Monday.
                
    
    CURRENT ACCOUNT: The Czech current account showed a deficit
of 6.97 billion crowns ($312.63 million) in August,
significantly narrower than expected, central bank data showed
on Monday.
                
    
    HARVEST: The Czech Republic's 2018 grain harvest was seen at
6.39 million tonnes in September, or 3.5 percent lower than an
estimate made in August, data from the Czech Statistics Bureau
(CSU) showed on Monday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty firmed and Polish government bonds
outperformed Central European peers on Monday after Standard &
Poor's upgraded the country's rating to 'A-" late on Friday.
                   
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead
delivery rose on Monday, buoyed by a forecast fall in wind and
solar power generation while cold weather is expected to boost
demand.
                
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.818     25.819     0        -1.14
 vs Dollar                22.311     22.293    -0.08     -4.85
 Czech Equities        1,081.07   1,081.07      0.14      0.27
 U.S. Equities        25,250.55  25,339.99     -0.35      2.15
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
                    
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
    PROFITABILITY: Pressured by wage demands, Czech companies
had their lowest profitability rate since 1999 in the second
quarter, according to statistics office data.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1 
    
    SKODA: Carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen
            group, will name its new model the Scala, which will
be a successor to its Rapid model.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1
        
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com



 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
