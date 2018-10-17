FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2018 / 6:00 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 17

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    GOVERNMENT: Tomas Petricek was appointed to be the Czech
Republic's foreign minister on Tuesday, filling the last spot in
the centre-left government after months of wrangling over who
would best maintain the country's tough stance on migration.
                
    
    CEZ: Sev.en Energy will modify its offer for Czech CEZ's
          Pocerady coal-fired power plant, the company's chief
executive Lubos Pavlas told reporters on Tuesday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The forint hit a two-month high against the
euro on Tuesday after the National Bank Hungary NBH said it
would increase its gold reserves.
                   
    
    EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices fell on Tuesday
from high levels in the previous session as wind power supply
projections exceeded earlier predictions and demand decreased
while losses on the forward curve also set a more bearish tone.
                
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.824     25.822    -0.01     -1.16
 vs Dollar                22.343     22.292    -0.23     -5.01
 Czech Equities        1,088.44   1,088.44      0.68      0.95
 U.S. Equities        25,798.42  25,250.55      2.17      4.37
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
                        
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
    MORTGAGE LOANS: The average mortgage rate rose to 2.57
percent in September, from 2.53 percent in August, according to
Fincentrum's Hypoindex. It has risen this year from 2.28 percent
seen in January and is up from a record low 1.77 percent seen in
December 2016.
    CTK news agency
    
    AAA AUTO: Investment group Abris Capital Partners has hired
consultancy DC Advisory to help it sell Aures Holdings, the
parent group of used car seller AAA Auto, the paper reported,
citing a Mergermarket report citing sources.
    Media reports earlier this year had said Aures could list on
the Prague stock exchange.
    E15, page 4
    
    KOFOLA: Soft drinks maker Kofola Ceskoslovensko's           
biggest shareholder, the Samaris family, aims to inject new life
into the firm after taking a controlling stake this year.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
        
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com



 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
