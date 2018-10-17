Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 17

PRAGUE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= GOVERNMENT: Tomas Petricek was appointed to be the Czech Republic's foreign minister on Tuesday, filling the last spot in the centre-left government after months of wrangling over who would best maintain the country's tough stance on migration. CEZ: Sev.en Energy will modify its offer for Czech CEZ's Pocerady coal-fired power plant, the company's chief executive Lubos Pavlas told reporters on Tuesday. CEE MARKETS: The forint hit a two-month high against the euro on Tuesday after the National Bank Hungary NBH said it would increase its gold reserves. EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices fell on Tuesday from high levels in the previous session as wind power supply projections exceeded earlier predictions and demand decreased while losses on the forward curve also set a more bearish tone. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2018 vs Euro 25.824 25.822 -0.01 -1.16 vs Dollar 22.343 22.292 -0.23 -5.01 Czech Equities 1,088.44 1,088.44 0.68 0.95 U.S. Equities 25,798.42 25,250.55 2.17 4.37 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================== MORTGAGE LOANS: The average mortgage rate rose to 2.57 percent in September, from 2.53 percent in August, according to Fincentrum's Hypoindex. It has risen this year from 2.28 percent seen in January and is up from a record low 1.77 percent seen in December 2016. CTK news agency AAA AUTO: Investment group Abris Capital Partners has hired consultancy DC Advisory to help it sell Aures Holdings, the parent group of used car seller AAA Auto, the paper reported, citing a Mergermarket report citing sources. Media reports earlier this year had said Aures could list on the Prague stock exchange. E15, page 4 KOFOLA: Soft drinks maker Kofola Ceskoslovensko's biggest shareholder, the Samaris family, aims to inject new life into the firm after taking a controlling stake this year. Hospodarske Noviny, page 12 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)