October 18, 2018 / 6:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 18

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    CME: Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME)
                   reported a 34 percent rise in third-quarter
core profit, beating expectations in a typically weaker period
as advertising revenues maintained strong growth.
                
    
    CENBANK: The Czech National Bank may need to take a more
gradual approach to raising interest rates while it assesses
risks from abroad, and a slower pace would not be threat to
meeting its inflation target, board member Oldrich Dedek said in
an interview.
                
       
    EPH: Le Monde investor Matthieu Pigasse, who heads the
Lazard investment bank in France, is in talks with Czech
investor Daniel Kretinsky to sell him 40-49 percent of his
shares in the French daily, Le Monde wrote on its website on
Wednesday.
                
    
    HACK: Slovakia is investigating a suspected case of hacking
targeting its foreign ministry, Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini
said on Wednesday after a meeting of the country's security
council.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bond yields dropped on
Wednesday and a rebound in Central European equities lost steam
as investors digested concerns about loose monetary policy.
                   
    
    EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices fell further on
Wednesday from high levels, as the prospect of higher wind power
supply overrode some thermal plant losses.
                
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.844     25.836    -0.03     -1.24
 vs Dollar                22.493     22.466    -0.12     -5.71
 Czech Equities        1,087.86   1,087.86     -0.05      0.9
 U.S. Equities        25,706.68  25,798.42     -0.36      3.99
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
                            
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
    ENERGY: State-owned electricity grid operator CEPS suffered
a personnel "earthquake" on Wednesday, replacing its chief
executive after two-and-a-half years along with another board
member.
    Lidove Noviny, page 13    
        
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com



 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
