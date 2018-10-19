Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 19

PRAGUE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS========================= CEZ: Bulgaria's anti-monopoly regulator said on Thursday it would not consider a new bid by Bulgarian company Inercom to win approval for its deal to acquire the Bulgarian assets of Czech power utility CEZ due to ongoing court procedures. CME: Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) said it expected OIBDA growth in 2018 at the high end of its guidance. ** See also: Hard to give outlook on close of Slovenia ops sale CME's core profit jumps in Q3, debt falls CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bond yields reversed their earlier decline on Thursday, tracking a renewed increase in U.S. Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve's minutes signalled more increases in interest rates. EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead delivery rose on Thursday, supported by a forecast fall in wind power generation and low French nuclear power output. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2018 vs Euro 25.877 25.88 0.01 -1.37 vs Dollar 22.571 22.583 0.05 -6.08 Czech Equities 1,087.1 1,087.1 -0.07 0.83 U.S. Equities 25,379.45 25,706.68 -1.27 2.67 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ======================PRESS DIGEST============================== AIRPORT: Prague Airport handled 5.48 million passengers in the third quarter of 2018, a 10 percent year-on-year rise. Pravo, page 15 EXPANSION: Czech juice retailer Fruitisimo plans to expand into the German, Austrian and Polish markets in 2019 after an investment from Ondrej Fryc, the founder of online retailer Mall.cz. E15, page 4 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)