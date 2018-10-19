FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Consumer Goods and Retail
October 19, 2018 / 6:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 19

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    CEZ: Bulgaria's anti-monopoly regulator said on Thursday it
would not consider a new bid by Bulgarian company Inercom to win
approval for its deal to acquire the Bulgarian assets of Czech
power utility CEZ           due to ongoing court procedures.
                
    
    CME: Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME)
                   said it expected OIBDA growth in 2018 at the
high end of its guidance.
                
 ** See also:
    Hard to give outlook on close of Slovenia ops sale
                
    CME's core profit jumps in Q3, debt falls
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungarian government bond yields reversed their
earlier decline on Thursday, tracking a renewed increase in U.S.
Treasury yields after the Federal Reserve's minutes signalled
more increases in interest rates.
                   
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead
delivery rose on Thursday, supported by a forecast fall in wind
power generation and low French nuclear power output. 
                
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.877     25.88     0.01      -1.37
 vs Dollar                22.571     22.583    0.05      -6.08
 Czech Equities        1,087.1    1,087.1     -0.07       0.83
 U.S. Equities        25,379.45  25,706.68    -1.27       2.67
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
                                
======================PRESS DIGEST==============================
    AIRPORT: Prague Airport handled 5.48 million passengers in
the third quarter of 2018, a 10 percent year-on-year rise.
    Pravo, page 15
        
    EXPANSION: Czech juice retailer Fruitisimo plans to expand
into the German, Austrian and Polish markets in 2019 after an
investment from Ondrej Fryc, the founder of online retailer
Mall.cz.
    E15, page 4
    
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com



 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.