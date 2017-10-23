FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 23
October 23, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 2 days ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Monday.
           
=========================EVENTS=================================
    GOVERNMENT: President Milos Zeman meets with electtion
winner, Andrej Babis, at the presidential Lany chateau to
discuss forming of the new coalition. (1300 GMT)
    GOVERNMENT: Czech President Milos Zeman said on Sunday he
would name Andrej Babis prime minister, but the tycoon leader of
the anti-establishment ANO party may struggle to find coalition
partners despite his emphatic election win.
    HACKING: The websites used for presentation of the Czech
Republic's election results were hacked on Saturday afternoon,
the Czech Statistical Office (CSU) said on Sunday, adding that
the vote count was not affected.
    ELECTION: Czech billionaire Andrej Babis won a thumping
victory in Saturday's election as voters shunned traditional
parties and gave a mandate to the anti-establishment businessman
pledging to fight political corruption while facing fraud
charges himself.
    CEE MARKETS: Central European government bond yields tracked
U.S. Treasuries higher, while some investors positioned ahead of
reviews of Poland's credit rating by S&P and of Hungary's by
Moody's due late on Friday. 
