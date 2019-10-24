Credit RSS
October 24, 2019 / 6:36 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 24

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    BUDGET: The Czech lower house of parliament approved the
2020 state budget bill in the first of three readings on
Wednesday, setting the planned deficit at 40 billion crowns
($1.74 billion).
                
    
    OKD: A Czech court ruled that Citibank's       claim to debt
worth over 10 billion crowns ($434.10 million) owed by Czech
miner OKD was eligible, CTK news agency reported on Wednesday.
                
    
    CROWN: The Czech crown           weakened up to 0.4% on the
day and market rates dropped up to 6 basis points on Wednesday
after a central bank vice-governor said arguments for tighter
monetary policy had diminished.
                             
    
    CEE MARKETS: Most Central European currencies gave back some
gains on Wednesday with Brexit jitters hanging over markets,
cutting the risk appetite and limiting space for continued
firming.
                
        
    EUROPE POWER: European over-the-counter spot electricity
prices for next-day delivery tumbled in wholesale trade on
Wednesday as forecasts showed a sharp rise in power generation
from wind turbines. 
                
 
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.598     25.595   -0.01      0.39
 vs Dollar                 22.99      22.994    0.02     -2.57
 Czech Equities         1,059.29   1,059.29     0.22      7.37
 U.S. Equities         26,833.95  26,788.1      0.17     15.03
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
       
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    HUAWEI: Industry Minister Karel Havlicek told the newspaper
he could not imagine the country's 5G network being set any
different than in Germany or Poland. He said the Czechs must
look at what is being done globally and, at a minimum, in the
European Union on the question of Huawei          technology.
    The NUKIB cyber security watchdog issued a warning last
December against potential risks of using Huawei technology,
which the office's head, Radek Holy, said was still valid. 
    Holy said a report on the state of cyber security in the
country would be ready at the earliest at the end of the first
quarter next year.
    Huawei has denied allegations against it.
    Pravo, page 3  
    
    TOYOTA: Prime Minister Andrej Babis met with representatives
of Toyota Motor          while in Japan and said he sought to
convince them to invest more and increase production. Toyota
operates the TPCA car plant in the Czech Republic jointly with
France's Peugeot.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 17
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
        
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 22.9180 Czech crowns)


($1 = 22.9680 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below