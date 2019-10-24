Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 24

PRAGUE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS======================== BUDGET: The Czech lower house of parliament approved the 2020 state budget bill in the first of three readings on Wednesday, setting the planned deficit at 40 billion crowns ($1.74 billion). OKD: A Czech court ruled that Citibank's claim to debt worth over 10 billion crowns ($434.10 million) owed by Czech miner OKD was eligible, CTK news agency reported on Wednesday. CROWN: The Czech crown weakened up to 0.4% on the day and market rates dropped up to 6 basis points on Wednesday after a central bank vice-governor said arguments for tighter monetary policy had diminished. CEE MARKETS: Most Central European currencies gave back some gains on Wednesday with Brexit jitters hanging over markets, cutting the risk appetite and limiting space for continued firming. EUROPE POWER: European over-the-counter spot electricity prices for next-day delivery tumbled in wholesale trade on Wednesday as forecasts showed a sharp rise in power generation from wind turbines. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.598 25.595 -0.01 0.39 vs Dollar 22.99 22.994 0.02 -2.57 Czech Equities 1,059.29 1,059.29 0.22 7.37 U.S. Equities 26,833.95 26,788.1 0.17 15.03 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= HUAWEI: Industry Minister Karel Havlicek told the newspaper he could not imagine the country's 5G network being set any different than in Germany or Poland. He said the Czechs must look at what is being done globally and, at a minimum, in the European Union on the question of Huawei technology. The NUKIB cyber security watchdog issued a warning last December against potential risks of using Huawei technology, which the office's head, Radek Holy, said was still valid. Holy said a report on the state of cyber security in the country would be ready at the earliest at the end of the first quarter next year. Huawei has denied allegations against it. Pravo, page 3 TOYOTA: Prime Minister Andrej Babis met with representatives of Toyota Motor while in Japan and said he sought to convince them to invest more and increase production. Toyota operates the TPCA car plant in the Czech Republic jointly with France's Peugeot. Hospodarske Noviny, page 17 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com ($1 = 22.9180 Czech crowns) ($1 = 22.9680 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)