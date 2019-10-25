Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 25

    PRAGUE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    TAXES: The parliament meets to discuss a package of tax
hikes that the government needs for its 2020 budget plans. It
includes higher excise taxes and a tax on part of insurers'
reserves.
    
    CEZ BLOCKED IN BULGARIA: Bulgaria's competition regulator on
Thursday blocked insurance and financial group Eurohold's 4EH.BB
acquisition of the Bulgarian assets of Czech utility CEZ
CEZP.PR, saying the 335 million euro deal could hinder
competition. CEZ said it would consider its options and did not
rule out arbitration.
                             
    
    FOLLOWING GERMANY ON HUAWEI RISKS:  The Czech Republic is
likely to follow the approach of Germany and other neighbouring
countries in addressing issues related to Huawei while building
5G networks, the industry minister was quoted as saying on
Thursday.
                
    
    CONFIDENCE AT 5-YEAR LOW: Czech business confidence is at
its lowest since July 2014 after falling in October while
consumer confidence rose in the month, the Czech Statistics
Bureau said on Thursday.
               
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies weakened on
Thursday, as markets awaited comments from Mario Draghi after
his last meeting as European Central Bank President, following
euro zone PMI data that showed business activity barely
expanding in October.
               
        
    EUROPE POWER:  A sharp increase in electricity generation
from German wind turbines and a forecast fall in demand
pressured European spot power prices for day-ahead delivery on
Thursday. 
               
    
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.589     25.593    0.02      0.42
 vs Dollar                 23.031     23.057    0.11     -2.75
 Czech Equities         1,067.14   1,067.14     0.74      8.17
 U.S. Equities         26,805.53  26,833.95    -0.11     14.91
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
       
    CARS: The automotive industry is beginning to feel a drop in
demand and first companies are starting to shed jobs.
    E15, page 8 
    
    PRESIDENT'S HEALTH: President Milos Zeman, who spent a few
days in hospital earlier this month, suffers from weight loss
and muscle atrophy on legs, already affected by diabetes. The
results of his medical examination was released by the UVN
military hospital.
    Lidove Noviny, page 2.   
        
