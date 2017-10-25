FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 25
October 25, 2017

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================NEWS===================================
   
    RATES: The Czech central bank may consider a 50 basis-point
interest rate hike when it meets on Nov 2 as the fast-growing
economy is able to absorb a larger increase with rates still
near zero, central bank board member Tomas Nidetzky said.
    CARS: Czech car production rose 4.2 percent year-on-year in
the first nine months of the year, supported in part by solid
domestic sales, the Automotive Industry Association said on
Wednesday.
    CEE MARKETS: Hawkish comments from the Czech central bank
(CNB) boosted the crown to a four-year high, while dovish
remarks from the National Bank of Hungary knocked the forint to
a two-week low on Tuesday.
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
