October 4, 2019

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 4

    PRAGUE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    T-BILLS: The Czech Finance Ministry auctioned Treasury bills
on Thursday for the first time since January, drawing tepid
demand.
                
    
    CARS: Czech 9M car sales fall 8% y/y
                
    
    VW: The Prague City Court ruled on Thursday to invalidate an
order for Volkswagen             to pay Czech customers more
than 500 million crowns ($21.27 million) in damages for the
Dieselgate affair, news website www.idnes.cz reported.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Polish zloty strengthened and banking
stocks in central Europe's largest economy were mixed after the
European Union's top court ruled on Thursday in favour of Polish
consumers in a long running dispute over Swiss franc mortgages.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead
delivery diverged on Thursday as a sharp increase in German
consumption after a bank holiday, and lower output from
renewables, lifted its over-the-counter prompt price, while
French prices slipped.
                
    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.715     25.707   -0.03     -0.07
 vs Dollar                 23.442     23.447    0.02     -4.58
 Czech Equities         1,005.48   1,005.48    -0.45      1.92
 U.S. Equities         26,201.04  26,078.62     0.47     12.32
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    STATE JOBS: The government plans in its 2020 budget to take
on new teachers, soldiers, police and firefighters. It plans
5,500 new positions in these areas while cutting nearly 3,000
bureaucratic positions.
    E15, page 3
    
