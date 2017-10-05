FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 5
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 5, 2017 / 6:48 AM / in 15 days

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 5

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
            
    SKODA: Volkswagen managers and unions are seeking to curb
competition from lower-cost stablemate Skoda, move some of its
production to Germany and make the Czech brand pay more for
shared technology, company sources told Reuters.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    GOVT: Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka wants to meet
leadership and unions at Volkswagen's             unit Skoda
Auto to discuss any potential production move to Germany, the
prime minister's office said on Wednesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    CARS: Czech new car registrations rose by 6.6 percent in the
first nine months of 2017 to 205,511 vehicles, putting sales
easily on pace to surpass a record 2016, the country's Car
Importers Association said on Wednesday.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    CEZ: CEZ's           energy services unit ESCO aims to
complete an acquisition in Poland by year-end or early 2018, CEZ
strategy director Pavel Cyrani told Reuters. He also said
electricity price growth would have minor impact on 2018 average
hedged price, pretty significant impact on 2019 hedged price.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
    
    EU: European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker has invited
the leaders of four eastern European countries to a dinner,
according to a letter seen by Reuters, in an effort to ease
tensions between them and wealthier western member states.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies jumped on
Wednesday, with the crown hitting its strongest levels in almost
four years, as a retreat of the dollar triggered flows into
emerging markets.
    Expectations that the Czech Central Bank (CNB) will lift
interest rates further also provided support.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  25.83      25.983    0.59       4.36
 vs Dollar                21.981     21.952   -0.13      14.3
 Czech Equities        1,052.51   1,052.51     0.12      14.2
 U.S. Equities        22,661.64  22,641.67     0.09      14.67
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
                        
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    AIRPORT: The number of passengers at Prague Airport reached
a record 4.9 million in the summer months of June-August, up 15
percent over the same period a year ago.
    Pravo, page 19
    
    TAX: A survey found almost 9 out of 10 Czechs are in favour
of paying taxes and 92 percent say the state must rigorously
monitor tax payments.
    Pravo, page 18 
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.