Consumer Goods and Retail
October 9, 2019 / 6:36 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Oct 9

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    CHINA: China hit back on Wednesday at a decision by the
Prague city council to cancel a partnership agreement with
Beijing that would have required it to commit to the "one China"
principle affirming that Taiwan is a part of China.
                
    
    EPH: Fitch Rates EP Infrastructure's EUR500m Notes Final
'BBB-'
                
    
    RETAIL: Czech retail sales excluding cars and rose by 3.7%
year-on-year in August, slower than analysts had expected, the
Czech Statistics Bureau (CSU) said on Tuesday.
                
    
    JOBS: The Czech unemployment rate was unchanged at 2.7% of
the workforce in September, the Labour Ministry said on Tuesday.
The unemployment rate last month was in line with analysts'
forecasts, and remained near all-time low of 2.6% seen in May
and June.
                 
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint and Czech crown inched
lower in mid-morning trade on Tuesday, as investors digested
local economic data and kept a cautious eye on U.S.-China trade
talks later this week and the prospects of a disorderly
'no-deal' Brexit.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European prompt power prices fell in wholesale
market trading on Tuesday with more wind power supply in main
producer country Germany outweighing the effect of falling
temperatures.
                

 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.788     25.775   -0.05     -0.35
 vs Dollar                 23.536     23.516   -0.09     -5
 Czech Equities           994.07    9,94.07    -0.65      0.76
 U.S. Equities         26,164.04  26,478.02    -1.19     12.16
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    MIGRANTS: Interior Minister Jan Hamacek said in a commentary
that the Czech Republic and other Visegrad countries (V4) will
not join a migrant re-distribution system put forward by Italy,
Germany and France. He repeated the V4 remained opposed to any
quota system.
    Pravo, page 6
    
    TOBACCO: Imperial Brands and Juul will enter the Czech
e-cigarette market this week. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
        
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below