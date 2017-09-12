FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 12
Sections
Featured
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Environment
'We’re looking to stay here': Maryland islanders reject climate change
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
U.S.
Nursing crisis strains hospitals
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
exchange-traded funds
Dow 23,000 whets risk appetite
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
September 12, 2017 / 6:05 AM / in a month

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 12

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
            
    BUDGET: Czech public sector wages will rise by at least 10
percent from Nov. 1, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on
Monday as the country gears up for parliamentary elections next
month.
    Story:              Related stories:                   
        
    INFLATION: Czech consumer prices dipped by 0.1 percent on a
monthly basis in August, putting the year-on-year inflation rate
at 2.5 percent, in line with market expectations, statistics
office data showed on Monday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
 ** For central bank comment:             
    
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies were steady on
Monday, with the Czech crown unmoved by August inflation data,
which was in line with analysts' expectations and stayed above
the central bank's target.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.087     26.087     0         3.41
 vs Dollar                21.803     21.763    -0.18     14.99
 Czech Equities        1,023.43   1,023.43      0.23     11.05
 U.S. Equities        22,057.37  21,797.79      1.19     11.61
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
========================PRESS DIGEST========================
    BUDGET: Finance Minister Ivan Pilny, economists and business
leaders criticised the 2018 draft budget plan for being
'political' before an October parliamentary election. 
    The head of the Industry Confederation, Jaroslav Hanak, said
it was ill-conceived, political and does not have a long-term
source of guaranteed revenue.             
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    LOTTERY: Sazka Group, co-owned by Czech investors Karel
Komarek and Jiri Smejc, won antitrust approval in Austria to
raise its stake in Austrian betting group Casinos Austria to 34
percent.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    ONLINE: Retailer Lidl began testing its online store,
offering consumer goods - not food - to its employees and plans
to launch it to customers in the coming weeks.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 12
    
    RENEWABLES: The state will pay 26.2 billion crowns next year
to support renewable energy, unchanged from this year.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 7
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.) 
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.