September 13, 2019 / 6:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 13

    PRAGUE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
    CENBANK'S DEDEK: Czech central bank board member Oldrich
Dedek sees stability of interest rates as optimal in the nearest
term with domestic economy resilient to a slowdown abroad, he
said on Thursday.
                
    
    CEZ: Romania's state-owned hydro power producer
Hidroelectrica said it is interested to bid on all
Romanian-based assets of Enel and CEZ including distribution and
supply, its head said on Thursday.
                    
    
    RUSSIAN STATUE: A district assembly in Prague voted on
Thursday to remove a statue of a Soviet World War Two marshal
and replace it with a more general memorial following a row that
has drawn in the Czech president and Russian authorities.
                
    
    V4: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday
he was optimistic that the new European Commission would improve
ties with the EU's eastern members, long strained by
disagreements over migration and multi-culturalism.
                
    
    SKODA: Skoda Auto's global deliveries dropped by 4.1%
year-on-year in August to 88,100 cars, mainly due to a fall in
China, Volkswagen's             Czech carmaker said on Thursday.
                
    
    SLOVAK NUCLEAR: Slovak utility Slovenske Elektrarne does not
expect technical corrections required by the country's nuclear
regulator to further delay the planned launch of new units at
its Mochovce nuclear power plant, a spokesman said on Thursday.
                
    
    BONDS: Polish and other central and eastern European
euro-denominated government bonds rallied on Thursday, as
investors bet a move by the European Central Bank to restart its
bond buying programme would have positive spillover effects.
                
        
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed early on
Thursday with Hungary's forint recovering some ground on hopes
of fresh stimulus by the European Central Bank after it hit a
record low of 333.46 to the euro the previous day.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: Quarterly prices for 2020 electricity rose in
the European wholesale market on Thursday after French reports
of nuclear sector shortcomings in maintenance and oversight,
potentially resulting in lost production.
                

 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.842      25.828  -0.05     -0.56
 vs Dollar                 23.332      23.35    0.08     -4.09
 Czech Equities         1,049.42    1,049.42    0.56      6.37
 U.S. Equities         27,182.45   27,137.04    0.17     16.53
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
    CHINESE TRAINS: Passenger rail operator Leo Express will
start testing Sirius trains made by China Railway Rolling Stock
Corp. (CRRC) and expects to put them in operation next year
after they complete their approval process.
    It was reported earlier that after certification, the Czech
Republic be the first EU country to use trains from the company,
which is seeking to compete in Europe.
    Pravo, page 8
    
