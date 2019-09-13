Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 13

PRAGUE, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS======================== CENBANK'S DEDEK: Czech central bank board member Oldrich Dedek sees stability of interest rates as optimal in the nearest term with domestic economy resilient to a slowdown abroad, he said on Thursday. CEZ: Romania's state-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica said it is interested to bid on all Romanian-based assets of Enel and CEZ including distribution and supply, its head said on Thursday. RUSSIAN STATUE: A district assembly in Prague voted on Thursday to remove a statue of a Soviet World War Two marshal and replace it with a more general memorial following a row that has drawn in the Czech president and Russian authorities. V4: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday he was optimistic that the new European Commission would improve ties with the EU's eastern members, long strained by disagreements over migration and multi-culturalism. SKODA: Skoda Auto's global deliveries dropped by 4.1% year-on-year in August to 88,100 cars, mainly due to a fall in China, Volkswagen's Czech carmaker said on Thursday. SLOVAK NUCLEAR: Slovak utility Slovenske Elektrarne does not expect technical corrections required by the country's nuclear regulator to further delay the planned launch of new units at its Mochovce nuclear power plant, a spokesman said on Thursday. BONDS: Polish and other central and eastern European euro-denominated government bonds rallied on Thursday, as investors bet a move by the European Central Bank to restart its bond buying programme would have positive spillover effects. CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies firmed early on Thursday with Hungary's forint recovering some ground on hopes of fresh stimulus by the European Central Bank after it hit a record low of 333.46 to the euro the previous day. EUROPE POWER: Quarterly prices for 2020 electricity rose in the European wholesale market on Thursday after French reports of nuclear sector shortcomings in maintenance and oversight, potentially resulting in lost production. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.842 25.828 -0.05 -0.56 vs Dollar 23.332 23.35 0.08 -4.09 Czech Equities 1,049.42 1,049.42 0.56 6.37 U.S. Equities 27,182.45 27,137.04 0.17 16.53 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= CHINESE TRAINS: Passenger rail operator Leo Express will start testing Sirius trains made by China Railway Rolling Stock Corp. (CRRC) and expects to put them in operation next year after they complete their approval process. It was reported earlier that after certification, the Czech Republic be the first EU country to use trains from the company, which is seeking to compete in Europe. Pravo, page 8 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)