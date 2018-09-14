FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 14, 2018 / 6:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 14

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    BANKS: Czech central bank quarterly decision on
countercyclical capital buffers for banks.
                     
    
    SKODA: Trade unions at Volkswagen's             Czech unit
Skoda Auto on Thursday rejected any idea of moving some of the
production of its premium sedan model Superb to German plants.
                
    
    SKODA SALES: Skoda Auto raised global deliveries by 6.6
percent to 91,800 vehicles in August, its best ever result for
that month, it said on Thursday.
                
    
    TEMELIN: CEZ           will temporarily halt electricity
production for several at Temelin Unit 2 on Sept 20 for cleaning
                
    
    ERSTE: Austria's Erste Group           has picked an
internal candidate, Bernhard Spalt, to succeed Andreas Treichl,
Europe's longest-serving bank chief executive, in 2020.
    Erste operates directly in six eastern European markets,
from the Czech Republic to Serbia and Romania. 
                
    
    HUNGARY: The Czech government stands behind Hungary's Prime
Minister Viktor Orban after a European Parliament vote to
sanction the country for flouting EU rules, Czech Prime Minister
Andrej Babis said on Thursday.
                
    
    CURRENT ACCOUNT: The Czech current account showed a deficit
of 0.1 billion crowns ($4.54 million) in July, significantly
narrower than expected, central bank data showed on Thuday.
                
       
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies reversed an early
weakening on Thursday as investors sold the dollar after a
slowdown in U.S. inflation - even though the data did little to
dampen expectations of a Federal Reserve rate increase this
month.
                
 
    POWER MARKETS: European electricity contracts for year-ahead
delivery tumbled on Thursday as carbon emission prices plunged
on profit taking and a weak auction of permits.
                

=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    TATRA: Truckmaker Tatra earned net profit of 556 million
crowns ($25.49 million) last year, a 34.2 million crown rise.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 7
           
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
     
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com
    

($1 = 21.8090 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
