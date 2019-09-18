Consumer Goods and Retail
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 18

    PRAGUE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    LABOUR DEMANDS: Czech labour unions should demand 6-7% wage
increase for private sector workers in 2020, the main trade
union group said on Tuesday.
               
    
    RATES ON HOLD OR HIKE: The Czech central bank will keep
discussing whether to hold or hike rates rather than any easing,
despite moves to loosen policy by the ECB and the Fed, Czech
central banker Tomas Holub was quoted as saying. 
               
     Separately, the bank's head monetary department chief Petr
Kral also said  bank could raise interest rates once more in the
near-term if its baseline economic forecast scenario is met,
followed by a decline in 2020.
               
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies and stocks fell on
Tuesday amid geopolitical concerns raised by attacks on Saudi
oil facilities, with Hungary's forint reaching a record 333.53
against the euro.
               
    
    EUROPE POWER: Oil price increases after a weekend attack on
a Saudi oil facility drove European electricity forwards up on
Monday with the German curve benchmark hitting a six-week high.
               

 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.897     25.897    0        -0.78
 vs Dollar                 23.404     23.392   -0.05     -4.41
 Czech Equities         1,047.51   1,047.51    -1.26      6.18
 U.S. Equities         27,110.8   27,076.82     0.13     16.22
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
       

===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    REWE BUYS ANOTHER CZECH TRAVEL FIRM: Germany's Rewe is
buying travel firm Fischer from Karel Komarek's KKCG, adding to
its Exim Tours. The combined firm will have 30 percent of the
local market. Rewe also owns two supermarket chains in the
country. 
    MF Dnes, Page 1
    
    TIGHTER RULES MAKE EURO ENTRY MORE DIFFICULT: New
requirements for banking sector checks ahead of euro zone
membership make potential euro entry more difficult, the Czech
central bank has argued in Brussels. The rules were adopted in
relation with Croatia's and Romania's application to join the
single currency.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    NUCLEAR, RENEWABLE MIX BEST FOR CZ: Electricity maker CEZ
           chief of energy services Kamil Cermak says a mix of
nuclear and renewable energy is ideal for the future. Solar
plants are the cheapest source to invest in, he said.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 8 
      
