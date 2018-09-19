FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 19, 2018 / 6:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 19

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    GOVERNMENT: The government is expected to approve the 2019
budget draft with a planned 40 billion crown deficit.
    
    BUDGET COUNCIL: Plans by the Czech government to run a
central state budget deficit of 40 billion crowns ($1.84
billion) in 2019 are "not optimal", the National Budget Council
said on Tuesday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The forint jumped on Tuesday, outperforming
Central European peers as the Hungarian central bank (NBH)
revamped its toolkit and said it was prepared for monetary
tightening if needed in the future.
                
    
    POWER MARKETS: Spot electricity prices rose above 60 euros a
megawatt hour in the European wholesale market on Tuesday as
renewable supply volumes came in lower than anticipated, and
usage held up.
                
    
=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    UTILITIES: The City of Prague agreed to pay 1.75 billion
crowns ($80.46 million) to complete the planned purchase of a 49
percent state in city water utility Prazske Vodovody a
Kanalizace from Veolia         . 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    TRUCKS: Truckmaker Tatra Trucks expects production of around
1,000 vehicles this year, a spokesman said, down from 1,481 last
year.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
     
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 21.7490 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
