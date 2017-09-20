FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 20
#Market News
September 20, 2017 / 6:34 AM / in a month

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
            
    LIGLASS: The Czech company Liglass Trading CZ threatened
Kyrgyzstan with arbitration if its government pulls out of
contracts for 12 hydroelectric power plants without seeking a
solution to a pay dispute.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    CEE MARKETS: The forint recovered after the Hungarian
central bank (NBH) cut one of its key interest rates and reduced
its inflation forecasts, as the moves had been widely expected.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.106     26.109    0.01       3.34
 vs Dollar                21.736     21.771    0.16      15.25
 Czech Equities        1,047.51   1,047.51    -0.14      13.66
 U.S. Equities        22,370.8   22,331.35     0.18      13.2
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    MORTGAGES: The average mortgage interest rate decreased to
2.01 percent in August from 2.02 percent in July, while the
total volume of mortgage loans dropped by 4 billion to 18
billion crowns ($828.58 million), data compiled by Hypoindex
showed.
    Pravo, page 15
    
    UBER: Taxi drivers plan a strike in Prague in protest
against the Uber car-hailing service. They claim that the city
should regulate it in the same way as it does with the taxis -
the cars should be marked, have a meter and the drivers have to
pass a test of their knowledge of the city's streets.
    If Mayor Adriana Krnacova does not act on Uber by Friday
afternoon, the taxis could block some of Prague's busiest
streets after the weekend.
    Lidove Noviny, page 13
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 21.7240 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
