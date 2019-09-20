Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 20, 2019

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 20

    PRAGUE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    FUND: A Czech national development fund, backed by the
country's four biggest banks, should get underway by the middle
of 2020 and will have initial financing of 7 billion crowns
($299.27 million), Industry Minister Karel Havlicek said on
Thursday.
                
    
    KOMERCNI BANKA: Komercni Banka CEO: Contribution development
fund has no impact on dividend
                
    
    REAL ESTATE: Known as the city of a hundred spires, Prague's
gothic cathedrals, cobblestone streets and hilltop castle
towering over the river create a picture-perfect tourist dream.
    Yet in the shadow of the fairytale setting lies a less
romantic realm of derelict factories, shuttered breweries and
other remnants of a faded industrial era, which city officials
and developers see as an untapped treasure.
    These dormant industrial sites, largely abandoned since the
Velvet Revolution unseated Communism 30 years ago, may not adorn
postcards but they occupy large swathes of the city centre.
    Now Prague authorities are aiming to give these areas a new
lease of life in an attempt to ease an acute housing shortage,
create jobs and attract investment in projects.
                
    
    SLOVAKIA: Slovakia will fail to meet a goal of balancing its
budget for the first time ever this year after slashing growth
forecasts due to weakening euro zone trade, the country's
finance minister said on Thursday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Central European currencies edged higher
against the euro in early trade on Thursday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve cut interest rates but set a higher bar for
further reductions, while stocks across the region were mixed.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead
delivery fell in wholesale trade on Thursday on the back of
forecasts showing a drop in consumption, while wind power
generation was expected to jump in France. 
                

 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.891     25.798   -0.36      -0.75
 vs Dollar                 23.422     22.355   -4.77      -4.49
 Czech Equities         1,053.36   1,053.36     0.32       6.77
 U.S. Equities         27,094.79  27,147.08    -0.19      16.15
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
   
     
    CARS: Despite a slowdown in European car sales, Czech
automobile production was steady in the first eight months of
2019 at 941,758 vehicles, or 173 vehicles less than record
output a year ago.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 2   
    
