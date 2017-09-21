FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 21
September 21, 2017 / 6:42 AM / a month ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 21

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Thursday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
            
    Komercni: Komercni Banka          , the Czech division of
Societe Generale          , said its loan growth may not be as
strong as expected this year as corporate borrowing has started
to slow.   
    Story:             Related stories:                     
    
    ELECTION: The next Czech government should spread the
benefits of strong growth with workers and shift to a higher
wage economy, Lubomir Zaoralek, who will lead the ruling Social
Democrats into next month's election, said on Wednesday.
    Story:             Related stories:              
     
    FULL HOUSE AT CENTRAL BANK MEETING: The Czech central bank
said on Wednesday that all seven board members will attend the
next monetary policy meeting on September 27.
    Story:             Related stories:              
    
    FOREIGN DEBT UP: The Czech Republic's total foreign
indebtedness rose to 171.06 billion euros at the end of June
from a revised 164.03 billion euros at the end of March.
    Story:             Related stories:              
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungarian bonds traded at record-low yields and
the forint slipped on Wednesday, a day after Hungary's central
bank (NBH) eased policy, including cutting its overnight deposit
rate deeper into negative territory.
    Story:             Related stories:                    

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2017
 vs Euro                  26.092     26.094    0.01       3.39
 vs Dollar                21.945     21.747   -0.91      14.44
 Czech Equities        1,047.31   1,047.31    -0.02      13.64
 U.S. Equities        22,412.59  22,370.8      0.19      13.41
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    POWER PRICES: The growth in wholesale power prices will
translate to about 2-3 percent rise in the final price for small
consumers next year, an expert says.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 1
    
    KOMERCNI: The central bank's interest rate hikes will not be
fully passed on to customers due to tough market competition,
Komercni Banka Chief Executive Jan Juchelka says. He expects
demand for investment loans for innovations as the economy
shifts away form cheap labour.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 13
    
    LIFTAGO: The startup connecting cab drivers with customers
via a phone app received tens of millions in funding from the
Incommming Ventures fund. The fund got 13 percent in the firm.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
    
    BUTTER PRICES: Three fifths of Czechs say they are reducing
buying butter whose prices have shot up.
    Mlada fronta Dnes, page 1     
    
    PRESIDENT TO SOCHI: President Milos Zeman will travel to
Sochi on November 20 to meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
    Lidove Noviny, page 4
     
    (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

($1 = 21.7240 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
