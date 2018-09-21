FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
September 21, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 21

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Friday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    METRO: Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky is buying more shares
in German retailer Metro          from Ceconomy          , the
companies said on Thursday, likely stoking speculation of a full
bid.
                
    
    HIGHWAY TOLL: The Czech transportation ministry signed a
10-year highway toll contract worth 10.75 billion crowns
($494.28 million) starting in 2020 with a consortium of
CzechToll and SkyToll on Thursday, it said.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint eased on Thursday on
fading expectations for monetary tightening and a pick-up in
European Union financing inflows later this year.
                   
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead
delivery plunged on Thursday as forecasts showed wind power
generation surging in the coming days, while year-ahead
contracts added to gains, tracking the rise in carbon emissions
and coal prices.
                
    
=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    DIESEL: The sale of diesel engines has dropped by about a
fifth in the past two years due to the Volkswagen scandal,
according to a study by Cebia. Diesel's share in the market has
dropped by 12 percentage points to 32 percent.
    Lidove Noviny, page 14
    
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
     
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


($1 = 21.8300 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.