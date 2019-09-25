Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 25

PRAGUE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ============================NEWS/EVENTS======================== CENBANK RATES: The Czech National Bank (CNB) meets on rates and is widely expected to keep its policy unchanged. Analysts expect the bank to likely hold interest rates unchanged through 2020 as it balances inflationary pressures at home with policy easing and economic weakness abroad. CEZ: Deadline for potential bidders for utility CEZ's Romanian assets to state their interest in a sale tender. MONETA: Moneta Money Bank issues subordinated Tier 2 bonds CME: Investment group PPF, owned by the Czech Republic's richest man Petr Kellner, is the last remaining bidder to buy broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) from AT&T, Czech news website hlidacipes.org reported on Tuesday. EPH: PG Silesia, the Polish mining business of Czech energy group EPH, is interested in buying the Janina coal mine from state-run utility Tauron TPE.WA, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said quoting unnamed sources. PHILIP MORRIS CR RESULTS: Czech Philip Morris CR raises H1 profit to 2.02 billion crowns PHILIP MORRIS CR CEO: Czech Philip Morris Says Gontkovicova To Replace Konye As CEO, Chairman CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint hit a record low for the second day in a row on Tuesday ahead of a central bank meeting in the country where rate-setters are expected to leave the cost of borrowing unchanged. HUNGARY RATES: The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, with global monetary easing, a deteriorating euro zone economic outlook and lower inflation outweighing considerations about a sliding forint. EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead delivery rose on Tuesday, supported by steady consumption and a drop in solar power generation in Germany. ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------ Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change close on day in 2019 vs Euro 25.875 25.851 -0.09 -0.69 vs Dollar 23.519 23.46 -0.25 -4.93 Czech Equities 1,047.57 1,047.57 0.24 6.18 U.S. Equities 26,807.77 26,949.99 -0.53 14.92 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= TEACHERS' PAY: Teacher unions went on strike alert and are asking for a 15% pay rise, higher than a 10% increase promised in the 2020 state budget. Unions' proposals call for a 10% income increase and the other 5% to be distributed in bonuses. Hospodarske Noviny, page 3 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)