Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 25

    PRAGUE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
============================NEWS/EVENTS========================
    CENBANK RATES: The Czech National Bank (CNB) meets on rates
and is widely expected to keep its policy unchanged. Analysts
expect the bank to likely hold interest rates unchanged through
2020 as it balances inflationary pressures at home with policy
easing and economic weakness abroad.
                
    
    CEZ: Deadline for potential bidders for utility CEZ's
          Romanian assets to state their interest in a sale
tender.
    
    MONETA: Moneta Money Bank issues subordinated Tier 2 bonds
                
    
    CME: Investment group PPF, owned by the Czech Republic's
richest man Petr Kellner, is the last remaining bidder to buy
broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME)         
          from AT&T, Czech news website hlidacipes.org reported
on Tuesday.
                
    
    EPH: PG Silesia, the Polish mining business of Czech energy
group EPH, is interested in buying the Janina coal mine from
state-run utility Tauron TPE.WA, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily
said quoting unnamed sources.
                
    
    PHILIP MORRIS CR RESULTS: Czech Philip Morris CR          
raises H1 profit to 2.02 billion crowns
                
    
    PHILIP MORRIS CR CEO: Czech Philip Morris Says Gontkovicova
To Replace Konye As CEO, Chairman
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: The Hungarian forint hit a record low for the
second day in a row on Tuesday ahead of a central bank meeting
in the country where rate-setters are expected to leave the cost
of borrowing unchanged. 
                
    
    HUNGARY RATES: The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) left
interest rates unchanged on Tuesday, with global monetary
easing, a deteriorating euro zone economic outlook and lower
inflation outweighing considerations about a sliding forint.
                
    
    EUROPE POWER: European spot electricity prices for day-ahead
delivery rose on Tuesday, supported by steady consumption and a
drop in solar power generation in Germany. 
                

 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2019
 vs Euro                   25.875     25.851   -0.09     -0.69
 vs Dollar                 23.519     23.46    -0.25     -4.93
 Czech Equities         1,047.57   1,047.57     0.24      6.18
 U.S. Equities         26,807.77  26,949.99    -0.53     14.92
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
    
    TEACHERS' PAY: Teacher unions went on strike alert and are
asking for a 15% pay rise, higher than a 10% increase promised
in the 2020 state budget. Unions' proposals call for a 10%
income increase and the other 5% to be distributed in bonuses.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 3
    
