Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 25

PRAGUE, Sept 25 (Reuters)

=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
Real-time economic data releases....................
Summary of economic data and forecasts...........
Recently released economic data..................
Previous stories on Czech data.............

**For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here

============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================

UNIPETROL: Final trading for shares of refiner Unipetrol before they are de-listed by owner PKN Orlen .

PHILIP MORRIS CR: Czech tobacco group Philip Morris H1 profit rises

CENBANK POLL: The Czech National Bank is expected to raise rates this week and once again by the end of the year as inflation pressures build in the domestic economy, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

CEE MARKETS: Hungarian long-term government bond yields dropped on Monday as the state prepared for a rare euro-denominated bond issue which could allow it to sell less paper in the domestic market.

EUROPE POWER: European prompt power contracts rose sharply on Monday on declining wind power supply in Germany, while the prospect of lower temperatures and coming winter demand drove monthly and quarterly contracts to records.

---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------

Index/Crown Currency Latest Prev Pct change Pct change
close on day in 2018

vs Euro 25.619 25.61 -0.04 -0.36
vs Dollar 21.808 21.797 -0.05 -2.49
Czech Equities 1,093.46 1,093.46 -0.75 1.42
U.S. Equities 26,562.05 26,743.5 -0.68 7.46

Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT

=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================

MUNICIPAL POLLS: The main opposition conservative party Civic Democrats lead polls in the capital Prague before municipal elections Oct. 5-6, holding 17 percent support. Prime Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party is polling tied in second with the Pirates party at 15 percent, according to a Stem/Mark survey. ANO's government coalition partner Social Democrats are trailing most with 2 percent. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1

MINIMUM WAGE: The Social Democrats, a junior member in Prime Minister Andrej Babis's minority government, will back a 1,200 crown - or nearly 10 percent - rise to the minimum wage, pulling back from earlier demands - together with unions - for a 1,500 crown increase. Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 6

($1 = 21.8160 Czech crowns)