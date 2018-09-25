FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 25

    PRAGUE, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    UNIPETROL: Final trading for shares of refiner Unipetrol
          before they are de-listed by owner PKN Orlen         .
    
    PHILIP MORRIS CR: Czech tobacco group Philip Morris
          H1 profit rises
                
    
    CENBANK POLL: The Czech National Bank is expected to raise
rates this week and once again by the end of the year as
inflation pressures build in the domestic economy, a Reuters
poll showed on Monday.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungarian long-term government bond yields
dropped on Monday as the state prepared for a rare
euro-denominated bond issue which could allow it to sell less
paper in the domestic market.
                   
    
    EUROPE POWER: European prompt power contracts rose sharply
on Monday on declining wind power supply in Germany, while the
prospect of lower temperatures and coming winter demand drove
monthly and quarterly contracts to records.
                
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.619     25.61    -0.04      -0.36
 vs Dollar                21.808     21.797   -0.05      -2.49
 Czech Equities        1,093.46   1,093.46    -0.75       1.42
 U.S. Equities        26,562.05  26,743.5     -0.68       7.46
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
        
=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
    MUNICIPAL POLLS: The main opposition conservative party
Civic Democrats lead polls in the capital Prague before
municipal elections Oct. 5-6, holding 17 percent support. Prime
Minister Andrej Babis's ANO party is polling tied in second with
the Pirates party at 15 percent, according to a Stem/Mark
survey.
    ANO's government coalition partner Social Democrats are
trailing most with 2 percent.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 1
    
    MINIMUM WAGE: The Social Democrats, a junior member in Prime
Minister Andrej Babis's minority government, will back a 1,200
crown - or nearly 10 percent - rise to the minimum wage, pulling
back from earlier demands - together with unions - for a 1,500
crown increase.
    Mlada Fronta Dnes, page 6
    
($1 = 21.8160 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
