FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 26
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
September 26, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 24 days ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Tuesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================NEWS===================================
            
    PEGAS: R2G has built a 74.73 percent stake in Pegas
Nonwovens           following a takeover bid.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    PHILIP MORRIS: Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR
          said H1 consolidated revenues were CZK 5.8 billion and
net income CZK 1.6 billion, up 7 percent and 24.7 percent
respectively.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
        
    ELECTION: Czech billionaire Andrej Babis's ANO party
maintained a double-digit lead going into next month's election,
while an anti-EU party has increased its chances of entering
parliament, a poll conducted by CVVM agency showed on Monday.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
        
    CENBANK: The Czech central bank is likely to keep interest
rates unchanged on Wednesday and will instead deliver another
hike when it has new economic forecasts ready in November, a
majority of analysts said in a Reuters poll.
    Story:              Related stories:                  
    
    CEE MARKETS: The zloty and forint eased on Monday as
Hungary's central bank (NBH) pumped further liquidity into
markets while Polish President Andrzej Duda demanded a greater
say over the nomination of judges.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    ONLINE RETAIL: Marks & Spencer started selling food products
through Rohlik.cz.
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 14
        
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.