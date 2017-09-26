Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 26

PRAGUE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Czech data............. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here#/2E/events-overview =========================NEWS=================================== PEGAS: R2G has built a 74.73 percent stake in Pegas Nonwovens following a takeover bid. Story: Related stories: PHILIP MORRIS: Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR said H1 consolidated revenues were CZK 5.8 billion and net income CZK 1.6 billion, up 7 percent and 24.7 percent respectively. Story: Related stories: ELECTION: Czech billionaire Andrej Babis's ANO party maintained a double-digit lead going into next month's election, while an anti-EU party has increased its chances of entering parliament, a poll conducted by CVVM agency showed on Monday. Story: Related stories: CENBANK: The Czech central bank is likely to keep interest rates unchanged on Wednesday and will instead deliver another hike when it has new economic forecasts ready in November, a majority of analysts said in a Reuters poll. Story: Related stories: CEE MARKETS: The zloty and forint eased on Monday as Hungary's central bank (NBH) pumped further liquidity into markets while Polish President Andrzej Duda demanded a greater say over the nomination of judges. Story: Related stories: =========================PRESS DIGEST========================== ONLINE RETAIL: Marks & Spencer started selling food products through Rohlik.cz. Hospodarske Noviny, page 14 (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX For updates on CEE currencies TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)