Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 27
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 27, 2017 / 6:35 AM / 23 days ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
           
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)         
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/2E/events-overview
    
=========================EVENTS=================================
            
    PRAGUE - The Czech National Bank (CNB) meets on interest
rates, with a decision expected at 1:00 p.m. (1100 GMT).
    The bank is likely to keep interest rates unchanged and will
instead deliver another hike when it has new economic forecasts
ready in November, a majority of analysts said in a Reuters
poll.              
    Related stories:                  
    
    PRAGUE - Thursday is a market holiday.    
=========================NEWS===================================
            
    CEZ: Czech utility CEZ           has shortlisted five
bidders for the sale of its Bulgarian assets and wants to decide
on a deal by the end of year or scrap it if it cannot secure the
right price, a board member told Reuters.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
    
    FOOD: Responding to complaints in eastern Europe about
shoppers being fobbed off with poorer-quality versions of big
brand foods, the EU executive issued legal advice for national
consumer watchdogs on Tuesday to help stamp out the practice.
    Story:              Related stories:                     
       
    PEGAS: Investor R2G Rohan Czech holds more than 80 percent
of artificial textile maker Pegas Nonwovens           after
closing a voluntary takeover bid, it said on Tuesday. 
    Story:              Related stories:                  

    CEE MARKETS: The forint regained some ground on Tuesday,
after weakening since the central bank loosened monetary policy
a week ago, but it remained near five-month lows.
    Story:              Related stories:                    
    
=========================PRESS DIGEST==========================
    PEGAS: R2G, the new majority owner of Pegas Nonwovens
         , said it would not press to get remaining Pegas shares
it did not receive in a voluntary takeover bid after not
reaching squeeze-out thresholds. It also repeated it thought the
company should concentrate on cash building.             
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 15
        
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)

    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 For updates on CEE currencies                             
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                               
 
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com


 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

