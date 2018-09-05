FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 6:42 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on Sept 5

4 Min Read

    PRAGUE, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial
markets on Wednesday.
                  
    ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
     
=========================ECONOMIC DATA==========================
    Real-time economic data releases....................        
    Summary of economic data and forecasts...........           
    Recently released economic data..................           
    Previous stories on Czech data.............                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
    
============================NEWS/EVENTS=========================
    RETAIL: The statistics office releases July retail sales
data.(0700 GMT)
                     
    
    CENTRAL BANK: The Czech National Bank unveils special
banknote designs.
                     
    
    BONDS: The Finance Ministry will auction up to 6 billion
crowns of 2020 and 2036 bonds.
                     
    
    PFNONWOVENS: Czech artificial textile maker PFNonwovens
          said on Wednesday its Chief Executive Frantisek Rezac
had resigned with immediate effect.
                
    
    HOME CREDIT: Home Credit returns to profit in Q2
                
    
    EP GLOBAL COMMERCE: German investment group Haniel
           could sell its 25 percent stake in consumer
electronics retailer Ceconomy           if the right offer came
along, its chief executive Stephan Gemkow said.
    Haniel's announcement last month that it had agreed to sell
a 7.3 percent stake in Metro          to a vehicle of an
investor group led by Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky for an
undisclosed sum, plus a call option for Haniel's remaining 15.2
percent stake, has also led to speculation about Metro's future
direction.
                
  * For EPGC's comment:             
    
    WAGES: Czech wage growth kept strong momentum in the second
quarter as the real rise in the second quarter beat
expectations, keeping the path clear for another rate hike by
the central bank.
                
    
    CENBANK: Czech central bank Vice-Governor Mojmir Hampl said
on Tuesday second-quarter wage growth data confirmed his view
that interest rates should rise at the next policy sitting.
                
    
    CEE MARKETS: Hungary's forint set a two-month low against
the euro on Tuesday and the zloty also weakened as a currency
sell-off in other emerging markets spilled over into Central
Europe.
                
 ---------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT ------------------------
 Index/Crown Currency    Latest     Prev   Pct change Pct change
                                    close    on day     in 2018
 vs Euro                  25.728     25.541    -0.73     -0.79
 vs Dollar                22.218     21.704    -2.37     -4.42
 Czech Equities        1,073.94   1,073.94      0.08     -0.39
 U.S. Equities        25,952.48  25,964.82     -0.05      4.99
 Pvs close or current levels vs prior domestic close at 1500 GMT
                
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    BEER: Czech beer exports rose 14.2 percent in the first
half.
    Lidove Noviny, page 10
                
  (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
     
    Prague Newsroom: +420 224 190 477
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

($1 = 22.1850 Czech crowns)

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
